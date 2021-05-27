Cancel
Illinois State

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL, ILLINOIS STATE POLICE DIRECTOR KELLY HIGHLIGHT INCREASE IN ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION REPORTS

Raoul's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Illinois State Police, Law Enforcement Agencies Partner to Protect Children Online. Springfield — Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly were joined today by investigators from the Attorney General's office and the Illinois State Police to highlight the increase in reports of online child sexual exploitation during the pandemic. The agencies partner to protect children online through Illinois' Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

