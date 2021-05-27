Cancel
Royal Ascot: 500 complimentary tickets made available to community

By Alice Knight, @aliceknight98
bracknellnews.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA TOTAL of 500 complimentary Royal Ascot tickets will be made available to the local community. Following confirmation this week that Royal Ascot will be part of the next phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme, capacity for the event has been set at 12,000 per day. There are 50...

SportsBloodhorse.com

No Paid Admission at Royal Ascot Due to Spectator Limit

There will be no general admission for spectators at Royal Ascot this year with the course preparing for a maximum attendance of 4,000 people for each day of the meeting next month. While the five-day fixture may yet be used as part of a spectator pilot scheme that would potentially...
Worldthoroughbreddailynews.com

Royal Ascot Planning For 4,000 Spectators a Day

Under the current spectator cap put in place by the UK Government for its Roadmap out of lockdown, the five-day Royal Ascot meeting will be held with just 4,000 spectators each day. Ascot Racecourse is planning for that eventuality, but there is a slim chance that the meeting could be used as a pilot event that would allow up to 10,000 daily spectators at the venue. Step 3 of the Government Roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions is in place until at least June 21. There will be no general admission.
Sportsonlinegambling.com

Royal Ascot Meet Returning Some Pomp, Admitting 12K Fans Daily

The Royal Ascot Meet carries a well-earned reputation as one of the biggest parties in world horse racing. And the English racetrack will resume its party host duties this year when it admits 12,000 fans daily to the five-day meet. The British government selected the track as one of its...
Sportseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

What to expect at ever popular Royal Ascot 2021

The Ascot in Berkshire is one of the most famous horse racing tracks in England and the world, not least because it attracts all of England’s high society, complete with hats and tails. The highlight of the year is Royal Ascot. This event is known as the most famous racing event in the world. However, the attention of the press is more on the clothes (especially the hats) than on the races. It is therefore a real society event. Certain areas of the track are only accessible to people who adhere to a strict dress code. Hats are compulsory, as are suits for the men. Women are not allowed to show bare shoulders and are required to wear a hat. Just like on Prince’s Day, the strangest and most unusual creations can be seen at Ascot. Normally one only enters this area (the Royal Enclosure) when introduced by a member. To gain access, a minimum of 530 pounds must be paid.
SportsSkySports

Battaash on track for Royal Ascot

Battaash is on course to defend his King's Stand Stakes crown at Royal Ascot after showing his well-being following an injury setback sustained over the winter. The seven-year-old returned to Charlie Hills' stables in Lambourn last month from his owners Shadwell Stud, having recovered from a small fracture. Hills has...
SportsThe Independent

King’s Lynn books Royal Ascot ticket with Haydock victory

King’s Lynn will bid to provide the Queen with a Royal Ascot success next month after opening his account for the campaign in the Betway Achilles Stakes at Haydock. Andrew Balding’s four-year-old had been beaten less than a length on his first two starts of the season – most recently pushing the reopposing El Astronaute close at Chester three weeks ago.
Sportssportspromedia.com

Nevin Truesdale on the future of the Jockey Club and the return of fans to British horse racing

On 17th May, sports venues around England were allowed to admit fans in bigger numbers than at any point since Covid-19 lockdown measures were first introduced in March 2020. It was a step greeted with relief and cautious optimism by organisations across the country, and the Jockey Club was no exception. Horse racing is the second best-attended sport in the UK after soccer in normal times, and the ripple effects of a suspension of events and then their closure to the public spread far and wide.
WorldBBC

England cricket Test match and Royal Ascot to be next fan pilots

An England cricket Test match and horse racing's Royal Ascot are among the next pilot events to test the return of big crowds to sports venues. The second Test of the men's series against New Zealand, beginning on 10 June at Edgbaston, will be allowed to have more than 18,000 fans each day.
