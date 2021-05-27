newsbreak-logo
Lidl forced to stop selling gin product amid copycat bottle row with Hendrick's

By Kieran Doody, @kierandoody
bracknellnews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLidl has been temporarily forced to stop selling bottles of its own branded gin, due to being used by the makers of Hendrick’s gin. The budget supermarket Lidl was sued by owners of Hendrick’s, Scottish firm William Grant and Sons, after the shop revamped the label and bottle of it’s ‘Hampstead’ gin and it resembled that of the design trademarked by Hendrick’s.

www.bracknellnews.co.uk
