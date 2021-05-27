Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

STANLEY 016011R One-Latch 16-Inch Toolbox with 2-Lid Organizer Walmart.com Clearance $9.00 Normal Price is $19.02

By pontiacg6gtp
slickdeals.net
 24 days ago

STANLEY 016011R One-Latch 16-Inch Toolbox with 2-Lid Organizer. For a project that requires both big and small parts to get finished, use the Stanley 2-Lid Organizer Tool Box. It comes with two compartments on top for holding all of your smaller components. It helps organize all of these necessary pieces and allows you to access them without opening the whole unit. The Stanley tool box also contains a built-in padlock eye that accommodates small locks. This feature helps you maintain confidence in the security of the contents. You can keep all of your important tools and hardware safe and in one location with this home tool box. Use it to hold hammers, wrenches, sockets, pliers, bit sets, tape and more. The included tote tray provides even more portability when you're working in the shop or garage.? ONE HAND OPERATION latch-Allows opening when other hand is occupied. ? Shuts automatically. ? Small parts storage on lid. ? Home tool box is suitable for holding wrenches, hammers, sockets, pliers and much more.

slickdeals.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toolbox#Latch#Hand Tool#Walmart Com Clearance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Walmart
Related
Carsdudeiwantthat.com

Rolling Toolbox Stool

I see a lot of rolling toolboxes on the road but this Rolling Toolbox Stool looks like the kind of rolling toolbox I'd actually like to interact with. Or at least, since sitting on it would definitely turn me into my mama's handyman for the day, the kind of rolling toolbox I wouldn't wish the hand of God would reach down, pluck up, and throw into a volcano.
Lifestylefinehomebuilding.com

Fine Chalkline for Any Toolbox

The Shinwa Neo chalk box’s magical innovations are its pushpin tip and superfine line. It can poke into nearly any surface and leaves behind only a small 1/32-in. pinhole. The ultrathin line allows for clean, crisp finish work, and the pushpin tip houses completely inside the box for easy storage. You can also stick into any vertical surface and use it as a plumb bob. One of its best uses is for snapping layout line for stair skirts and handrails. I also use it for cutting veneer plywood. I can place the pin where I want my cut to stop, instead of making a series of lines and trying to remember which section is my cut piece. This Shinwa chalk box has a permanent home in my trim-carpentry toolbox. Its purple-white-red color scheme looks slightly like a Pokémon ball, but the innovation of its pushpin tip makes up for any cosmetic indiscretions. It is currently available through online retailers for about $20.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Latching Storage Bin with Wheels, Only $5.70 at Target

Save on a new storage bin at Target while the $6 sale price is still available. We aren’t sure how long this online sale price will last, so act now before it’s gone. We saw this same deal last month, so if you missed out then, now’s a great time to shop.
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Sun Joe 16-inch 13.5-amp electric tiller for $109

Right now at Walmart, purchase a Sun Joe 16-inch 13.5-amp electric tiller for $109. That’s $40 off list price and it’s also matched by Amazon. Powerful 13.5-amp motor that quickly pulverizes dirt. Slices through the soil at an impressive 370 RPM. Cultivates up to 16″W x 8″D within seconds. Includes...
ShoppingBusiness Insider

Best Buy is competing with Amazon Prime Day with its Flash Sale, offering limited-time savings on TVs, appliances, and more — here are the best deals today

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Best Buy has entered the melee of retailers hawking competing deals on products for Amazon Prime Day 2021 with one major perk: Best Buy's sale, the aptly titled Bigger Deal Savings Event, which already started on June 15 and is running strong through June 22.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this ultra-slim Gateway laptop

Several retailers are offering some crazy laptop deals to compete with Amazon’s early Prime Day sales and beyond. You’ll find some great discounts on Acer, Gateway, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP, and Apple computers. It’s an excellent time to get yourself set up with a new work-from-home laptop you can also take into the office.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

This $20 Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Maximizes Every Inch of a Small Space

You know the feeling. When you want a midnight snack, open your pantry, and reach for the cereal, only to discover it’s gone stale. Or maybe you find yourself taking your salad plates out of a cabinet just so you can get to the dinner plates. Need some salt? Well, you’ll have to fumble around the pepper, oregano, and thyme before you can find it. If you can relate, you’re in need of some serious kitchen cabinet organizers.
BicyclesBikerumor

RAAW Madonna V2.2 frame refined with improved force flow, more shock clearance

Raaw mountain bikes have lifted the veil on the not-quite-third generation Madonna, the so-called V2.2. Maintaining the geometry of the V2 (if it’s not broken, why fix it), Raaw have refined the frame design to improve force flow throughout the suspension linkage and improve hardware tolerances. Here’s the what and why regarding the Raaw Madonna V2.2, but first…
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Extra 30% Off Carter's Clearance, Prices as Low as $0.69

Head online to Carter’s and check out their clearance section. They’re adding an extra 30% off their clearance merchandise. There are tons of discounted items for babies, girls, and boys. We’ve picked out some of our favorite deals below. Click here to see the entire clearance section. Note: The additional...
Technologygeekdad.com

GeekDad Long-Term Review: Ryobi 18V ONE+ 16-inch Mower

Two years ago I bought a Ryobi 18V ONE+ 16-inch battery-powered lawnmower. My initial impression was very positive. Besides the fact that it leveraged the ONE+ batteries I already owned as part of a growing collection of Ryobi power tools, the mower actually performed very well. It did not feel at all like a compromise. I published a review of the mower in July 2019. The mower is still available and still sells for around $300. I’ve had a few people ask questions about it since that initial review and thought it might be worthwhile to do a follow-up, long-term review.
Hobbiesboxden.com

Men no longer believe in having a toolbox

My wife bought me a sweet new drill & driver combo last Xmas. Mother in law bought me a new shovel and Dremel kit. Looking to redo my pegboard and get a new custom storage units for the garage this year. These fu*kboys probably want hand lotion and a Gucci...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

4-Pack Pillow Set only $29.99 + Exclusive Extra 15% off!

Today only, Zulily has this 4-Pack Pillow Set for just $29.99! Plus, get an extra 15% off any $15+ purchase when you shop through the Zulily app and use code LetsGoZu67 at checkout. Even better, our readers can score free shipping on orders over $45 today. Otherwise, shipping starts at...
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2021: Best early discounts

Early Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals are creeping up ahead of Father's Day and Amazon Prime Day 2021. Retailers are not holding back when it comes to ushering in the summer with solid discounts on Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets. So if you plan on investing in a new Surface...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

These Amazon Echo deals just dropped to record low prices ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals don't officially kick off until midnight, but the retail giant has just unleashed a wave of early Echo sales to welcome its Prime members into the savings period. From record low prices on new releases to extra discounts on some old favourites, a wide range of Echo, Fire, Kindle, and other smart home devices are now seeing incredible savings.
Video GamesDigital Trends

This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

This summer looks to be a scorcher, and there’s no better place to retreat than your home theater, especially if you have a nice, big screen like those available in these 4K TV deals. Bigger isn’t always better, but nothing can immerse you in a movie, show, or video game like a giant screen, and right now, at Walmart, you can get this 70-inch JVC 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV for only $548. That’s an incredible discount of $352 off from its regular price of $900. Make your summer, and your year, by fulfilling your home theater’s potential with this incredible deal at Walmart.
Milkathriftymom.com

Glass Pitcher With Lid

Constructed of thick glass, the absence of lead guarantees 100-percent recyclable products. Resistant to abuse and dishwasher safe, it is guaranteed to be a long lasting product. Textured glass allows for an immediate view of the beverage contained. Made in Italy. An integrated strong handle, wide mouth, and built-in pouring...
Lifestylelumberjocks.com

Lidded Box with handle

No, this is not a scoop or dipper. It’s a lidded box with a handle. Inspiration from an article in a magazine. Made from mesquite for the box and handle and hackberry for the lid. It’s 6 1/2” long by 2 3/4” tall. Finished with natural Watco and wax. --...
Video Gameswololo.net

PS3: Ultimate Toolbox 2.01 released

Developer DeViL3O3 has released Ultimate Toolbox 2.01. The update brings support for 4.88 HFW/HEN, as well as other features. Ultimate Toolbox is a collection of utilities for the PS3 that make it easier to apply lots of common firmware patches and visual XMB modifications, and more. Check the video below for details on what the tool suite provides: