STANLEY 016011R One-Latch 16-Inch Toolbox with 2-Lid Organizer Walmart.com Clearance $9.00 Normal Price is $19.02

The Shinwa Neo chalk box’s magical innovations are its pushpin tip and superfine line. It can poke into nearly any surface and leaves behind only a small 1/32-in. pinhole. The ultrathin line allows for clean, crisp finish work, and the pushpin tip houses completely inside the box for easy storage. You can also stick into any vertical surface and use it as a plumb bob. One of its best uses is for snapping layout line for stair skirts and handrails. I also use it for cutting veneer plywood. I can place the pin where I want my cut to stop, instead of making a series of lines and trying to remember which section is my cut piece. This Shinwa chalk box has a permanent home in my trim-carpentry toolbox. Its purple-white-red color scheme looks slightly like a Pokémon ball, but the innovation of its pushpin tip makes up for any cosmetic indiscretions. It is currently available through online retailers for about $20.