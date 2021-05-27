newsbreak-logo
Research investigates how traumatic brain injuries and treatment options differ between men and women

Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — New research has determined that the window of opportunity to provide possible treatments for patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) differs depending on whether the patient is male or female. Building on this, scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and Arizona State University have teamed up on the first study looking at sex-targeted drug delivery for TBI in a five-year, $2.5 million project funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

