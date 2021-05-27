AMC tankers test communications systems, strategic deterrence capabilities during Mobility Guardian 21
OSCODA, Mich. -- Airmen and tankers from across Air Mobility Command participated in exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 to test cutting-edge tactics and concepts at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, May 15-27. Aircrew and mission planners operating KC-135 Stratotankers, KC-10 Extenders and the KC-46 Pegasus came together for AMC’s premier readiness exercise to test specialized computers and communication systems that enable rapid data sharing as a means of ensuring strategic deterrence.santamariatimes.com