Tampa, FL

5 Developments that Define Downtown Tampa Real Estate

By McKenna Kelley
tampamagazines.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the rise in remote work and the influx of people relocating to Tampa from elsewhere in Florida, the Northeast and the Midwest, the average income of new downtown residents — renters and buyers alike — is going up, according to Sam Chandler, a Smith & Associates Realtor who specializes in the downtown marketplace. He says migration trends, the blossoming of the Water Street Tampa project and the resulting development in surrounding areas has accelerated downtown’s growth and made it a place people want to live even sooner than expected. “I think the transformation in Downtown Tampa probably happened five years sooner than some of us were anticipating,” he says. “Obviously, there’s still a lot to happen, specifically with Water Street, but as someone who’s lived down there for a long time, you can really see that it’s come alive.” Read on for four residential developments that have helped define Downtown Tampa’s past, present and future.

