Drivers on Front Street can expect construction delays, and permanent speed reduction

By Ridley Wilson
mycoastnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNanaimo’s Front Street construction has been delayed to almost the end of the summer. And when it is complete, it will still be very slow going. The project, from Maffeo Sutton Park to the bus corral by Port Place Mall, was supposed to be complete “before the summer,” according to the City. But Kurtis Noble, the project’s spokesperson, says a shortage of materials has delayed the project until mid-August.

www.mycoastnow.com
