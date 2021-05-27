Drivers on Front Street can expect construction delays, and permanent speed reduction

The City of Natchitoches began constructing a “raised island curb” Monday, May 24 at the corner of Front and Lafayette Streets. This project is expected to be completed by Friday, May 28. This project is endorsed by the Louisiana State Department of Transportation and Development (LA-DOTD) and was approved by the Historic District Commission as it relates to vehicular safety within the Historic District of Natchitoches. In conjunction with this project, crews will also rebuild the curb at the circle on Front Street. Both lanes of Lafayette Street remain open. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when traveling around the project site. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at (318)352-2772.