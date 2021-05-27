Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

PA Payroll Manager Stole $154K From Non-Profit That Aids Newly Released Inmates, DA Says

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNSNs_0aDqFGRP00
Angela Nadeau Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA

A payroll manager from Montgomery County stole more than $154,000 from her employer -- a non-profit organization that helps recently released inmates with reentry and other services, authorities said Thursday.

Anglea Nadeau, 42, of Royersford, stole the funds from Upper Dublin Township-based organization "The Kintock Group" while employed under the name Angela Claussen, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police Chief Francis Wheatley said.

Upper Dublin police launched an investigation on Dec. 16, 2020 after receiving a tip by Kintock managers, initially reporting a $12,000 theft by Nadeau, Wheatley and Steele said.

Nadeau was the organization's payroll manager at its Ft. Washington headquarters, located in Upper Dublin Township, police said.

An investigation found that the theft was much larger, totaling $154,535.68, Steele and Wheatley said.

Police found that between 2017 and 2020, Nadeau issued 88 unauthorized paychecks to former employees of The Kintock Group, however, she had changed the direct deposit information on the employee records so the unauthorized checks were deposited into a bank account that was in her name and for her own personal use, authorities said.

During this same time period, there were 1,626 debits on that bank account via debit/credit card transactions or through cash withdrawals at ATMs, authorities said.

Nadeau was charged with 185 felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, theft by failing to make required disposition of funds, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception forgery and identity theft, the DA's office said.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Patricia A. Zaffarano, who set bail at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., June 4 before Judge Zaffarano.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
103K+
Followers
20K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Forgery#Payroll#County Police#Police Headquarters#Police Chief#Inmates#Identity Theft#Nadeau Wheatley#The Kintock Group#Montgomery County#Proceeds#Bail#Authorities#Ft Washington#Bank#Unlawful Activity#Upper Dublin Police#Kintock Managers#Reentry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dublin, PAReporter

Upper Providence woman accused of stealing $154K from Upper Dublin non-profit

UPPER DUBLIN — An Upper Providence woman is accused of stealing more than $154,000 from an Upper Dublin non-profit organization where she worked as a payroll manager. Angela Kim Nadeau, 42, of the 100 block of Providence Forge Road, was arraigned before District Court Judge Patricia Zaffarano on charges of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, unlawful use of computer, forgery and identify theft in connection with alleged incidents that occurred between November 2017 and November 2020, while she worked at The Kintock Group, a non-profit organization that provides reentry services to offenders as they are released from incarceration and transition back into society.
Lake Charles, LAwestcentralsbest.com

CPSO Arrests Lake Charles Man for Theft from Local Non Profit

On August 10, 2020, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Detectives received a report regarding theft from a local non profit organization. The organization found records showing Austin Tyler Ramos, of Lake Charles, had stolen funds from the charity in a scheme related to fraudulent house fires. Records dating back to 2019...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

Inmate Missing After Not Returning From Work Release

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–There is a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Corrections says in a news release to KFOR News that 35-year-old Patrick Carey left his workplace on Monday and didn’t return to the facility. His monitoring device was found inside a toolbox at the worksite.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Drunk man stole vehicle, charges say

MANKATO — A man allegedly stole a running vehicle from a Mankato driveway and drove it while he had an alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit. A resident on Swiss Street reported his vehicle was stolen around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He left it running while he ran inside.
Long Branch, NJNew Haven Register

Cop accused of running home meth lab will remain jailed

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A veteran police officer accused of operating a methamphetamine lab at his home will remain jailed until his trial, a state appellate court judge ruled. Christopher Walls, a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch force, was suspended without pay from his job following his May...
Kentucky Statewhopam.com

KSP seeking Calloway County inmate who walked away from work release

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Calloway County Jail inmate who escaped from a work release program. KSP says at around 7:15 Monday morning, 39-year old Brian Ferryman of Calvert City walked away from the candle factory in Mayfield where he had been placed on work release.
Greenwood County, SCWYFF4.com

Ninety-Six police officer stole money from evidence room, SLED says

NINETY SIX, S.C. — Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Monday said they arrested a now-former law enforcement officer with the Ninety-Six Police Department in connection with stealing approximately $6,760 from the evidence room for his own personal use. Charles Michael Waters, Jr, 29, was charged with breach...
Boone County, ARharrisondaily.com

Almost 100 years prison on drugs, firearms

A jury trial last week in Boone County resulted in conviction on drugs and weapons charges and nearly 100 years in prison for an Alpena man. Jeffery Armer, 41, of Alpena was charged as a habitual …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Harrah, OKKFOR

“It’s definitely the same guys, for sure,” Dispensary owner says burglars caught on camera breaking into Harrah dispensaries stole from her store last week

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Newcastle dispensary owner believes the same four thieves connected to four dispensary burglaries in the Harrah area are responsible for a burglary at her business as well. “It’s definitely the same guys, for sure,” Michelle Bates, owner of Ground Zero Dispensary in Newcastle, told News...
Sex CrimesBBC

Paedophile William Clapham, 85, jailed for decades of abuse

A "predatory paedophile" who and raped and sexually abused children over seven decades has been jailed for 15 years. William Clapham, 85, committed offences against seven girls and one boy between the late 1950s and 2013. Jailing him at Lincoln Crown Court Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said he had been...
Kansas StateWichita Eagle

Murder suspect and drug-charge inmate escape from Kansas jail, sheriff says

A murder suspect and an inmate incarcerated on a drug charge have escaped from a southeast Kansas jail, the local sheriff said. Mark Gerald Hopkins II and Michael Wayne Martsolf escaped from the Cherokee County jail in Columbus at around 11 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a special bulletin. The men “are to be considered armed and dangerous.”