Why small college strength proves Texas high school football’s greatness
The state of Texas became the first state to win national championships at every level of college football two weeks ago with Sam Houston’s victory over South Dakota State. Sam Houston’s win was just the latest in a recent explosion of small college success in the state. Texas A&M-Commerce captured the state’s first Division II national championship since 1982 four years ago. Mary Hardin-Baylor, which only started a program in the late ‘90s, won a pair of titles in 2016 and 2018, though the former was officially vacated by the NCAA.www.texasfootball.com