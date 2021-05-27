California: Alexander Moralez Sentenced For Trafficking Meth
CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) Today, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced David Alexander Moralez, Jr., 37, of Fresno, California, to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release for drug trafficking conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and distribution of methamphetamine, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. A federal jury convicted Moralez of the charges in November 2020.stl.news