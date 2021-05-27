Cancel
California: Alexander Moralez Sentenced For Trafficking Meth

STL.News
STL.News
 7 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) Today, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced David Alexander Moralez, Jr., 37, of Fresno, California, to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release for drug trafficking conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and distribution of methamphetamine, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. A federal jury convicted Moralez of the charges in November 2020.

ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

