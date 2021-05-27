Cancel
Barton County, KS

Tax headaches

By Susan Thacker
Great Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, property taxes have followed an upward trend that was scarcely noticed. The tax increase was disguised as a level mill levy. People might complain about higher taxes, but they were less likely to complain if the mill levy stayed about the same. The mill levy is a property...

www.gbtribune.com
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Barton County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

COVID-19 variant identified in Barton County

GREAT BEND — The Barton County Health Department is now reporting the first case of a COVID-19 variant in Barton County. Karen Winkleman, the County's Health Director, told Barton County Commissioners on Monday morning that she learned of the variant on Sunday night from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Kansas StateAmerican Banker

Equity Bancshares in Kansas buying crosstown rival

Equity Bancshares in Wichita, Kansas, has agreed to acquire crosstown rival American State Bancshares for $73 million in stock. The deal, expected to close in October, would be the biggest bank acquisition in Equity’s 19-year history. The company plans no slowdown in its merger-and-acquisition activity, Chairman and CEO Brad Elliott said Monday on a conference call with analysts.
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas vaccinations exceed two million doses

Kansas has administered over two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, reaching the landmark just six weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) opened eligibility for the vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. About 43% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Center...
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

The annual city audit is almost done

Not too many people enjoy undergoing a financial audit, but for Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer, it's just part of the job. An audit from an outside firm not only makes sure the City's money is being accounted for, but it often can result in suggestions for improving the way the City does business.
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Work Great Bend campaign

Sara Hayden with Great Bend Economic Development and Christina Hayes with the City of Great Bend are putting forth a quick mini-campaign to help get some Great Bend businesses extra workers (especially for Summer help). They will need to know if you would like your business to be listed on the little (free) ad. If you would like to be included reply back to Sara Hayden and or Christina Hayes answering these questions:
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Barton County Attorney warns against selling THC

It is illegal for Kansas residents to purchase marijuana within the state of Kansas. But it is legal to purchase CBD, a product that is derived from industrial hemp. It's important to note, however, that CBD is only legal if it doesn't contain THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

USD 428 facing a teacher shortage

The nationwide public teacher shortage is being felt here in Great Bend. John Popp, Assistant Superintendent for USD 428, told the Great Bend Board of Education on Monday that he's finding it hard to hire new teachers. "We have several secondary openings," Popp reported. "If we move people around, we've...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

County Appraiser gets a good appraisal

Barton County Appraiser Wendy Prosser got the thumbs up today from the Barton County Commission. All five commissioners voted to appoint her to a full four-year term. They took the action to satisfy a Kansas law that requires them to select an appraiser for the term that begins July 1st.
Great Bend, KSGreat Bend Tribune

USD 428 makes offer on former Becker Tire site

Monday evening, the Great Bend USD 428 Board of Education approved making an offer on property that could eventually be used for a new support services complex. The amount of the offer on 904 Washington and 2516 9th St. – formerly Becker Tire and later Best-One Tire – was not disclosed. The board met in executive session for 15 minutes “to discuss potential properties for support services.” Preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property may be conducted privately as an exception under the Kansas Open Meetings Act. After the discussion with administrators, the board resumed its open meeting and voted to make the offer outlined in a contract, and to accept it if the seller approves.