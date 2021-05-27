Tax headaches

Monday evening, the Great Bend USD 428 Board of Education approved making an offer on property that could eventually be used for a new support services complex. The amount of the offer on 904 Washington and 2516 9th St. – formerly Becker Tire and later Best-One Tire – was not disclosed. The board met in executive session for 15 minutes “to discuss potential properties for support services.” Preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property may be conducted privately as an exception under the Kansas Open Meetings Act. After the discussion with administrators, the board resumed its open meeting and voted to make the offer outlined in a contract, and to accept it if the seller approves.