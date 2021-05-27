newsbreak-logo
New York Knicks fan banned from MSG for spitting on Hawks' Trae Young

timestelegram.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York Knicks fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, the Knicks announced via Twitter on Thursday. The Knicks, who evened the first-round series by winning Game 2 at the Garden on Wednesday night, thanks in large part to the performance of Derrick Rose, said an investigation revealed that the fan, who is not a season-ticket holder, did indeed spit on Young.

