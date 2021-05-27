Goldman Properties Present: Wyncubator Pitch Night at Wynwood Walls
Miami, FL – May 26, 2021 – Goldman Properties, in collaboration with City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Venture Miami, and On Deck, held the inaugural Wyncubator Competition at the Wynwood Walls on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The competition seeks to identify the most innovative and disruptive tech startup and award that startup the opportunity to plant roots and thrive in Miami’s bustling Wynwood neighborhood. The prize includes a one-year, rent-free lease of a newly furnished office (for up to ten employees) in the heart of Wynwood, five complimentary parking spaces in the Wynwood Garage, five annual memberships to the Wynwood Walls, and a full merit scholarship to one On Deck program.worldredeye.com