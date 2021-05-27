Leo Academy brings youth into heart of Lima

Leo Academy students have a field day on Town Square. The school, formerly Golden Bridge Academy, moved to Town Square last fall to bring students closer to entrepreneurial action.

LIMA — Kendra Gottschalk had a vision to bring financial literacy and entrepreneurship into the classroom.

After two decades of working as a teacher in Lima schools and the former Quest Academy, Gottschalk accepted a teaching position with Golden Bridge Academy in 2019. She’s now principal of the elementary charter school, which recently changed its name to Leo Academy and relocated to the Cornerstone Building in Town Square, bringing her students within shouting distance of the financial institutions and entrepreneurs Gottschalk wanted to expose her students to before they head off to high school.

“The most important thing you own is a credit score,” Gottschalk said, explaining how the school’s curriculum emphasizes budgeting, entrepreneurship and financial planning early in a student’s education.

Roughly 125 students attend Leo Academy, which accepts students in preschool through eighth grade.

The school offers need-based and EdChoice scholarships for students whose families can’t afford private school or whose children attend failing schools, as classified by the Ohio Department of Education’s A-F ratings.

Gottschalk describes Leo Academy as a place where real-world problems are met with a real-world curriculum, which drew her to Town Square.

“You look around your community and you see downtown’s coming alive again,” Gottschalk said. “And I think we would be remiss not to be part of that process and not get behind it; to have these young minds start to understand what that looks like and building partnerships, having ownership of their community.”

Leo Academy students will soon be joined by an older cohort of students when the forthcoming Rhodes State College downtown campus opens.

But Town Square was already coming to life Thursday when the elementary school held a field day for students, filling the block with the sounds of children letting loose before the summer.