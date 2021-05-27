Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Leo Academy brings youth into heart of Lima

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlBkR_0aDqEzc700
Leo Academy students have a field day on Town Square. The school, formerly Golden Bridge Academy, moved to Town Square last fall to bring students closer to entrepreneurial action.

LIMA — Kendra Gottschalk had a vision to bring financial literacy and entrepreneurship into the classroom.

After two decades of working as a teacher in Lima schools and the former Quest Academy, Gottschalk accepted a teaching position with Golden Bridge Academy in 2019. She’s now principal of the elementary charter school, which recently changed its name to Leo Academy and relocated to the Cornerstone Building in Town Square, bringing her students within shouting distance of the financial institutions and entrepreneurs Gottschalk wanted to expose her students to before they head off to high school.

“The most important thing you own is a credit score,” Gottschalk said, explaining how the school’s curriculum emphasizes budgeting, entrepreneurship and financial planning early in a student’s education.

Roughly 125 students attend Leo Academy, which accepts students in preschool through eighth grade.

The school offers need-based and EdChoice scholarships for students whose families can’t afford private school or whose children attend failing schools, as classified by the Ohio Department of Education’s A-F ratings.

Gottschalk describes Leo Academy as a place where real-world problems are met with a real-world curriculum, which drew her to Town Square.

“You look around your community and you see downtown’s coming alive again,” Gottschalk said. “And I think we would be remiss not to be part of that process and not get behind it; to have these young minds start to understand what that looks like and building partnerships, having ownership of their community.”

Leo Academy students will soon be joined by an older cohort of students when the forthcoming Rhodes State College downtown campus opens.

But Town Square was already coming to life Thursday when the elementary school held a field day for students, filling the block with the sounds of children letting loose before the summer.

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
2K+
Followers
174
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Lima, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter School#Elementary School#Elementary Education#School Education#College Education#Quest Academy#Golden Bridge Academy#Edchoice#Rhodes State College#Leo Academy Students#Lima Schools#Teaching#Literacy#Private School#Classroom#Scholarships#Cornerstone Building#Entrepreneurs Gottschalk#Life Thursday#Partnerships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
Related
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Nearly 500 families served at WOFB distribution in fairgrounds

Long lines of vehicles were seen wrapping around the Allen County Fairgrounds on Monday, waiting at one of the West Ohio Food Bank's biggest distributions. Within the first hour, 300 families were served. The fairgrounds have served as the distribution site a few times during the pandemic to accommodate the...
Lima, OHLima News

HYHO Club awards scholarships

LIMA — The Help Yourself Help Others (HYHO) Club of Lima has awarded its annual scholarship to five Lima-area high school students. This year’s recipients are: Trinity Gurley, Perry High School; Je’Niya Allen, Lima Senior High School; Kaylen Jackson, Shawnee High School; Zaria Keys, Lima Central Catholic High School; and Diani Lawrence, Elida High School.
Lima, OHSidney Daily News

Rhodes State College receives over $400,000 for STEM student scholarships

LIMA – Rhodes State College has been awarded the Choose Ohio First Grant. This year’s award totals $407,235. The Choose Ohio First Grant will be dispersed via student scholarships for learners interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “The Choose Ohio First scholarship is helping Ohio students get a head...
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Lima Astronomical Society holds Astronomy Day #1

Happy National Astronomy Day! The Lima Astronomical Society was out in Kendrick Woods Saturday night to celebrate. People were invited out to join the L.A.S. for a night of stargazing and learning about the galaxy. Although the sky was too cloudy for any viewing, people were still able to look at the telescopes they had set up.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Lima's holds City Wide Pride free dumpster sites though June

Lima has started their annual City Wide Pride for the year. Free dumpster sites were set up at four different locations Saturday morning in Lima for the first City Wide Pride event. Forest Park United Methodist Church and The Northside Neighborhood Association were just two of the sponsors for the dumpster sites.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Liberty Art Magnet students learn about rocks, minerals and fossils thanks to the Allen County Museum

The Allen County Museum is back on the road. Friday, the “Traveling Trunk” was full of rocks, minerals, and fossils at Lima’s Liberty Arts Magnet school. Students learning that some rocks can float and that Ohio’s State Gem is the “flint” stone. They also got a chance to look at exact replica fossils of a dinosaur footprint and a mammoth tooth. The students enjoyed getting an up-close look at the “Traveling Trunk” treasures.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Allen Lima Leadership learns about manufacturing and work of leaders

Members of this year's Allen Lima Leadership program had one of their last few classes on Friday, focusing on manufacturing in Allen County. The class began their day with a presentation from General Dynamics, then headed to the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center (JSMC) for a tour. The rest of their day included continuing the three Impact Projects they have been working on since September. They then heard from ALL alumnus David Gratz on the "Work of Leaders" and steps to take for personal leadership growth.
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Jim Krumel: Closing the family business not easy

Pull up a chair and we’ll chat, said Doug Johnson. So, for the next hour, that’s what we did. It’s been an emotional time for him. Such comes with the territory of pulling the plug on a family business, and that’s what Johnson finds himself dealing with as he prepares to close Don Johnson’s Florists and Bridal at the end of June. The business has been in the Johnson family for 65 years, started by his father and purchased by Doug in 1980. Twice during that time, father and son helped decorate for presidential inaugural balls, first for George H. Bush and later for George W. Bush.
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Mustang Maniacs gather in Lima

LIMA — When the Ford Motor Company rolled out the Mustang in 1964, it introduced people to an affordable two-door sports car that anyone could buy. The Mustang has endured throughout the years, and car enthusiasts share a love for the pony car. On Sundays between May and October, you...
Lima, OHLima News

Letter: 1st amendment a shield, not sword

I am writing in response to the guest column written by Josh Mandel, “Faith is worth fighting for” that was published on May 12th in The Lima News. There is a huge difference between “God will guide my work” and “I will legislate for God…” Mr. Mandel seems to think a candidate for elected office in the United States must do the later.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Father Cardone reflects on journey to priesthood in native parish

A priest makes a return home to speak with the parish that played a major role in his calling to follow God. As a Lima native, Father Joseph Cardone visited St. Charles to speak with the Serra Club. He told his story about his calling to priesthood and the mission to keep the values in healthcare. He encouraged the Serrans to vow to religious life but also promote vocations to the priesthood. The father says St. Charles did exactly that for him in his youth.
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Cancer survivor helps organize Relay for Life in Bath

A local school spent their Friday raising awareness for a cause that hits close to home, and its thanks to the continued efforts of one student advocating for cancer survivors. Lauren Cunningham is a sophomore at Bath High School who was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 9. She...
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Liberty Arts Magnet 5th graders learn about importance of preserving nature

While students at the Liberty Arts Magnet School in Lima are used to learning about music and art, on Thursday they were educated on the importance of the outdoors. Dan Hodges from the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District visited the 5th graders to talk about all things nature. Topics on bugs, trees, wetlands and their value were discussed. Dan told the students it's alright if they're not interested, but he stressed how vital it is to take care of nature, because it affects us too. The students each had their own take away and say they will have a different outlook when going outside.
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Students are learning CPR to save lives

LIMA — An estimated 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital in any given year. Ohio students are learning to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to improve survival rates. “Sudden cardiac arrest can happen any place, at any time,” said Sara Hegarty, executive director of the American Heart Association’s Northwest Ohio...
Allen County, OHhometownstations.com

Report says focusing on student success and wellbeing is key to developing strong workforce

A report shows that a strong future workforce will be possible by focusing on the wellbeing and success of today's students. Ohio Business Leaders released a report during the Northwestern Ohio Business Leaders Forum. In the report, findings show that improving child wellness will grow the economy by increasing the number of workers with a high school diploma and post-secondary education and training necessary to fill increasingly demanding jobs.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Friends of the Symphony expecting to exceed $20,000 goal from geranium sale

On Wednesday, the Friends of the Symphony took advantage of the sunshine and successfully held their biggest fundraiser of the year. Thousands of flowers and ferns were picked up today after the organization's annual geranium sale. Last year, they could only deliver orders. This year, with help from the Apollo Career Center FFA and floral marketing students, they pulled everything off in-person. Joe Warnement, the Friends of the Symphony President says they are projected to exceed their $20,000 goal, which will go to the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
Lima, OHlimarotary.com

Board Highlights

Here are the highlights from the May 11 board meeting. Ficorilli called the meeting to order at 11:34 AM with the following members present: Carol Buettner, Andy Farley, Jeff Fitzgerald, Keith Horner, Theresa Schnipke, Derek Stemen, Andy Wannemacher and Ken Dysert. Also, Secretary Rita Brown and Treasurer Dan Best along with Anne Decker and Incoming Board Member Lesley Fry attended.
Lima, OHLima News

Lima Senior students nab Top 10 slots in international competition

LIMA — Lima Senior DECA students have placed in the top 10 in the marketing and hospitality business club’s international competition, which featured 200 teams. Je’Niya Allen, Alivea Buchanan and Nakiya Sigman placed within the top 10 teams with their community awareness project, while Ella Brayton, Alex Engberg and Meghan Nuckles also placed within the top 10 for their sales project.
Lima, OHLima News

New planter program comes to downtown Lima

LIMA — New planters will be installed on the decorative poles along Main Street in downtown Lima in the coming weeks, courtesy of Downtown Lima Inc., The Lima Young Professionals and Nutrien. The installation of Hayrack Planters is the first step in Downtown Lima Inc.’s program to expand and develop...