It’s the time of the year that New York Yankees fans start to wonder if their favorite player will be a starter or named to the All-Star Game. The All-Star Game this year will be at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, after being moved from Atlanta by MLB who disagreed with new laws it saw as lessening the ability of citizens from voting in federal elections. It was a controversial change, but it is what it is. Many thought that politics should not enter the baseball arena.