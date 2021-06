The game ended. The season ended. This blasted Trail Blazers era was left looking like a melting popsicle on the pavement on Thursday night. Playing on their home court and facing elimination the Blazers wilted in Game 6. Denver won 126-119. Portland got beat 28-14 in the final quarter. In the post-game words of center Jusuf Nurkic, “I don’t know what the future stands for me or for the team and this team.”