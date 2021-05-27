Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

Five Charged in Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Minister of Government of Bolivia, Owner of Florida-Based Company, and Three Others Charged in Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme. Miami, Fl. (STL.News) Two Bolivian nationals and three United States citizens were arrested last week in Florida and Georgia on criminal charges related to their alleged roles in a bribery and money laundering scheme. The former Minister of the Government of Bolivia and another former Bolivian official are accused of receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company and individuals to secure a Bolivian government contract, and then using the U.S. financial system to launder those bribes.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Money Laundering#Justice Department#Criminal Charges#Criminal Conspiracy#Federal Charges#The Justice Department#Special Agent#Hsi#Florida Based Company#Scheme#Bribes#Court Documents#Bank Accounts#Asset Forfeiture#Prison#Acting U S Attorney#Payment#Cash#Financial System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Fraud Crimesvaldostatoday.com

GA man charged in a $650 Million cattle ponzi scheme

Two Individuals Charged for their Roles in Massive Cattle Ponzi Scheme. Defendants Raised more than $650 Million from Investors, Who Lost Tens of Millions of Dollars. A federal grand jury in Colorado returned an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday charging an Illinois woman and a Georgia man with running a Ponzi scheme that raised approximately $650 million from investors across the country.
Public Safetymagnoliareporter.com

TXKToday.com : RRAD official, three others charged in bribery scheme

Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been charged with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Jimmy Scarbrough, 69, of Hooks, was an RRAD supervisor and is charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to defraud the United...
Public SafetyBismarck Tribune

Standing Rock IT director, contractor indicted on bribery charges

A federal grand jury has indicted the director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s information technology department and an IT services contractor on three counts of bribery. The May 12 indictment alleges Sven Schreiber accepted bribes of $5,000 or more twice in 2017 and once in 2019. He was arrested in North Dakota on a warrant issued in the U.S. District of South Dakota. The reservation straddles the Dakotas border. Officials ordered Schreiber to surrender his Swiss passport, court documents show.
FIFALaw.com

Swiss Bank Agrees to Pay $80 Million for Involvement in FIFA Money Laundering Scheme

In an international soccer corruption case, a Swiss bank will pay nearly $80 million in penalties after conspiring to launder money in collaboration with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Two Bank Executives Charged for Conspiring to Launder Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Through U.S. Financial System in Connection with Odebrecht Bribery and Fraud Scheme

An Austrian man was arrested today in the United Kingdom on criminal charges related to his alleged participation in a conspiracy to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system as part of a scheme to pay bribes around the world and defraud the Brazilian government. The...
InvestigationThe Daily Star

Money laundering: Regent Group chairman Shahed denied HC bail

The High Court today refused to grant bail to Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed in a case filed on charge of laundering Tk 11.2 crore. The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir rejected the bail petition filed by Shahed, now in jail. The...
New York City, NYnewyorkconstructionreport.com

Former NYC buildings inspector pleads guilty in bribery scheme

Francesco Ginestri, a former New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) Inspector, has pled guilty to solicitation and receipt of a bribe in exchange for his agreement to ensure that DOB would not issue a fine in connection with a stop work order. The proceeding was held before United States...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Former Ericsson employees charged in bribery case

Four former Ericsson employees were charged with bribing officials in Djibouti during an ongoing legal case in Sweden, as the fall-out from the vendor’s historical corruption scandal continued. Swedish police stated the accused were suspected of paying sums totalling more than $2 million to public officials in Djibouti during 2011...
Fraud Crimescryptopotato.com

SEC Charges Five Promoters of BitConnect Crypto Ponzi Scheme

The U.S. SEC has charged five U.S.-based individuals for promoting the illegal offerings of popular crypto scam, BitConnect. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against five individuals in connection with BitConnect for promoting and selling unregistered securities. BitConnect is a notorious cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme...
Fraud Crimescrowdfundinsider.com

Perspective: Covid Relief Fraud and Money Laundering in the United States

In an effort to mitigate the effects of Covid-related shutdowns, the US government poured trillions of dollars into relief programs, offering loans to businesses in need and sending checks to people whose income qualified them for aid. However, without adequate controls in place, there was nothing preventing fraudsters from taking advantage of the government’s largess to scoop up ever-larger amounts of money for their own benefit. According to one estimate, at least $100 million stolen from Covid relief funds have been laundered through the four top online investment platforms – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Public SafetyGreenwichTime

Nicaragua files money laundering charges against opponent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Prosecutors in Nicaragua said Tuesday they have formally lodged money laundering charges against journalist Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of a former president and a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega. In the latest attempt to eliminate potential challengers to Ortega in the Nov. 7 elections, prosecutors asked...
Supreme CourtThe Daily Star

Money laundering: SC scraps HC bail order for Rashedul Haque Chishty

The Supreme Court today scrapped a High Court verdict that granted bail to Rashedul Haque Chishty, son of former chairman of Farmers Bank audit committee Mahbubul Haque Chisty, in a money laundering case involving Tk 159 crore. The apex court also directed the trial court concerned to finish the trial...
Economycips.org

Procurement boss admits $400k bribery scheme

A former procurement director has admitted accepting over $400,000 in kickbacks from vendors in exchange for awarding them lucrative government contracts. Brian Bravo, 46, from Pembroke Pines, Florida, pleaded guilty in the federal district court in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday 1 June. He faces five years in jail over the bribery scheme that took place between 2008 and 2015.
Fort Smith, ARLog Cabin Democrat

DOJ Announces Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat Health Care Fraud Related to COVID-19

FORT SMITH – The Department of Justice May 26 announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.
Fraud Crimesmpamag.com

Former MBA chairman pleads guilty to bank fraud and money laundering

After months of protesting his innocence, a former chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association is headed to prison for defrauding two warehouse lenders by selling more than $14 million of their loans “out of trust.”. Ronald McCord, founder of Oklahoma City-based First Mortgage Company (FMC) and one-time annual chairman of...
Castle Rock, COcoloradocommunitymedia.com

Seven accused in money laundering

Capping off a nearly two-year investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced multiple arrests in what is being called one of the largest money-laundering schemes in Colorado history. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock announced the arrests as he laid out facts about the ongoing investigation during a...
Houston, TXHerald Democrat

Texan pleads guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering

A Houston man has pleaded guilty to federal violations related to drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas recently. Roberto Fuentes, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn. “Money laundering is a key part of hiding evidence of criminal activity such...