Matthew Charles Detillier, 39, Minot, was sentenced on May 19 in district court in Ward County to 360 days in jail, all suspended but two weeks, and two years of supervised probation for burglarizing a storage unit in Minot in December 2019 and 30 days in jail, all suspended but the six days he already served, and two years of supervised probation for assaulting a woman during argument on June 10, 2020. He was sentenced to a concurrent sentence for a Class B misdemeanor domestic violence charge for an assault committed on Oct. 22, 2020, and to 360 days in jail, all suspended but the nine days he already served, and was ordered to pay court costs for Class A misdemeanor violation of a protection order on Feb. 11, 2021.