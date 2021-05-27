Cancel
U.S. Marshals arrest two separate Tenn. fugitives hiding in Charlotte, N.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Marshals arrested two separate Tennessee fugitives who were hiding in Charlotte this week. Authorities arrested 20-year-old Johnathan Davis, Jr. and 40-year-old Michael Ems, who were both wanted in Knox County, Tennessee for unrelated charges. According to the Knox County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Davis was wanted...

