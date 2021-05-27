Little Sisters of the Poor to host car show at St. Joseph’s Residence

ENFIELD, CT – On June 25, the Little Sisters of the Poor will be hosting their third annual Classic Car Show at 5 p.m. at St. Joseph's Residence on 1365 Enfield St. The event will feature raffles, food, music and a DJ. There is no entry fee, but the Sisters are asking for a $5-$10 donation. Residents are advised to call ahead to enter their cars, however they also can show up. All of the proceeds will go to their ongoing building projects that are in need of being upgraded or replaced such as boilers, industrial freezers, plumbing and electrical switches. At the event, a sister will walk around and pick the three cars they like best as winners.