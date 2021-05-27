Cancel
Yolo County, CA

Yolo County elder abuse reports increased during COVID-19

By Staff And Wire Reports
Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a dramatic increase in reports of elder abuse in Yolo County. According to Melinda Meeken, Yolo County social worker supervisor, reports of various types of elder abuse rose nearly 20% in 2020. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the office of Adult Protective Services received 956 elder abuse reports. The following year, that number rose to 1,132 and it is expected to reach 1,200 this year.

