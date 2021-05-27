Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Last-of-its-kind vintage woodworking machine makes 2,300-mile trip to Bethlehem’s National Museum of Industrial History

By Christina Tatu, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftodM_0aDqDtLy00
The Greenlee No. 576 Heavy 16-inch Variety Woodworker is wheeled into the National Museum of Industrial History on Thursday in Bethlehem. The museum accepted the donation of the woodworking machine, believed to be the last of its kind. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

After sitting nearly 40 years untouched in a farm field in rural Montana before being refurbished and transported more than 2,000 miles across the country, a last-of-its-kind vintage woodworking machine is finally settled in its permanent home at the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem.

The 3-ton, fully restored Greenlee No. 576 Heavy 16-inch Variety Woodworker began its journey to Bethlehem on May 18 and was delivered to the museum Thursday morning, dropped off by Steve Williams of Kalispell, Montana, who spent two years painstakingly restoring the machine.

Williams, who bought the machine in 2018, recognized how valuable it was and knew it needed to be on public display, so he contacted the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, which put him in contact with the National Museum of Industrial History.

Thursday morning, an industrial forklift moved the machine off of a box truck, and pallet jacks were used to bring it to its resting place in the museum’s temporary gallery.

Williams, the owner of Montana Handmade, has a passion for restoring and utilizing vintage woodworking machines. He keeps a running ad on Craigslist that says “vintage machinery wanted.”

That led him to cabinetmaker Norm Anderson, who in 2018 contacted Williams and told him he had the machine in his possession for nearly 40 years.

Williams said there were rumors on the online woodworking machine forums about a Greenlee Variety Woodworker that was out in a field somewhere, or in an old barn. When Anderson contacted Williams, he immediately asked if the machine had the Greenlee badge, which it did.

“I knew it was the holy grail of vintage woodworking machines,” Williams said.

He soon made the 200-mile trip to pick it up from a 5,000-acre farm just outside of Canada.

The machine had been at the farm since 1979, when Anderson bought it during a liquidation sale of the Anaconda Copper Co.

Anderson fell in love with the machine and its incredible condition, but when he arrived home he realized it wouldn’t fit through the door of his shop.

He took it north to his brother-in-law’s farm, where it was covered in 10 gallons of lard to help preserve it and packaged away in a custom wood crate. It was virtually forgotten for the next 39 years until Williams bought it.

“It was shockingly beautiful in its complexity,” Williams said of the first time he saw the machine. “It was incredibly well preserved.”

The machine was purchased new by the Anaconda Copper Co. in 1910 from Greenlee in Rockford, Illinois, and was used for 70 years until Anaconda closed. The Greenlee Co. was started in 1862 in Chicago by identical twin brothers Ralph and Robert Greenlee, who were originally from Crawford County in western Pennsylvania.

Williams said patternmakers only used the finest machinery and large manufacturing companies like Anaconda Copper could afford the best, which meant a Greenlee was the only choice.

The Greenlee was used for tasks like wood planing and cutting notches in wood. It could also create patterns that would then be used to cast parts like cogs and gears out of metal.

Through his research at the Montana Historical Society, Williams surmised that this was probably the last remaining example of a Greenlee No. 576 Heavy 16-inch Variety Woodworker.

A query through the almost 50,000 member Old Wood Working Machines forum yielded no other evidence of such a machine, Williams said.

When Williams contacted the Greenlee Co., now owned by Emerson Electric Co., the project truly took off.

Once they found out what was going on, Emerson decided to fully fund the restoration effort and contacted the National Museum of Industrial History to arrange to have the machine put on display there.

Williams estimates he spent 1,500 hours on restoring the machine, a process that included photographing and cataloging hundreds of parts, cleaning them and recalibrating them after the machine was reassembled.

Glenn Koehler, director of marketing and public relations at the National Museum of Industrial History, said the machine will be a perfect addition to the museum’s collection, which includes foot-powered woodworking machines and line shafts.

The Greenlee shows the continued evolution of woodworking in that it can perform up to a dozen functions, but as one machine takes up much less space.

“It’s really exciting because I don’t know if I’d ever find another one like this,” museum historian Mike Pierasa said.

Morning Call reporter Christina Tatu can be reached at 610-820-6583 or ctatu@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
1K+
Followers
705
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Washington, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Woodworking#Western Pennsylvania#Montana Handmade#Craigslist#The Anaconda Copper Co#The Greenlee Co#Old Wood Working Machines#Emerson Electric Co#Greenlee Variety#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Farm#Metal#Rockford#Pallet Jacks#Public Display#Chicago#Wood Planing#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Nazareth, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Top 5 things to do this weekend: World War II air shows, ‘Moana, Jr.’, Strawberry Day, Moravian arts & crafts, drive-up fireworks

Honoring the Greatest Mid-Atlantic Air Museum’s World War II Weekend: For the past 30 years, aviation enthusiasts worldwide have met the first weekend in June at the Reading Regional Airport, the former General Carl A. Spaatz Army Airfield. They come to honor World War II veterans, chat with re-enactors, enjoy period entertainment, and be thrilled by aerial flight demonstrations performed by ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania hospitals took a financial hit from the pandemic, but Lehigh Valley hospitals fared better than most

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a third of Pennsylvania hospitals in fiscal year 2020 are in bad financial shape, but the major Lehigh Valley hospitals managed to close the fiscal year in the black. In Pennsylvania, operating incomes decreased by $1.8 billion and many hospitals saw reductions in net patient revenue, according to a report released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Health ...
Bethlehem, PAThe Philadelphia Citizen

A Better Way To Teach Reading

For decades, Kathleen Bast, a longtime reading specialist, literacy supervisor and now a principal in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, taught students to read in the same way students are taught in many parts of the country, including Philadelphia. She used what’s known as the “Whole Language” approach, which exposes children to as...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Get those Shorti orders ready: Wawa is coming to Hellertown-Bethlehem border.

Get your Shorti orders ready Hellertown and Bethlehem, there’s a new Wawa coming to town. The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan for the new Wawa on the site of the former Chris’s Restaurant at 774-784 Hellertown Road on the border between the borough and city. The approvals are conditioned on meeting requirements in a city review of the project.
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Bethlehem, PAlvb.com

Moravian receives state approval to become a university

Moravian College in Bethlehem said it has officially received approval to change over to university status. Writer Stacy Wescoe has her finger on the pulse of the business community in the Greater Lehigh Valley and keeps you up-to-date with technology and trends, plus what coworkers and competitors are talking about around the water cooler — and on social media. She can be reached at swescoe@bridgetowermedia.com or 610-807-9619, ext. 4104. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Moravian College gets state OK to become Moravian University

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College has gotten the state's okay to transition to Moravian University. The Pennsylvania Department of Education approved the school's request to become a university, Moravian said in a news release. “This is one of the biggest moments in Moravian’s 279 year history, signifying a historic shift...
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem planners discuss special artwork for proposed Wawa

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Among several other projects, a new Wawa and its artwork were a topic of discussion during Bethlehem's City Planning Commission meeting Thursday night. The commission again reviewed a planned Wawa for the west side of Route 412, just north of the Hellertown border on the site of the former Chris's Restaurant.
Allentown, PATimes News

ArtsQuest gets grant for jazz performances

ArtsQuest has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support The SteelStacks Jazz Series. This project will support SteelStacks jazz performances with education and outreach activities. ArtsQuest’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.
Bethlehem, PAsauconsource.com

Rt. 412 Wawa Given Green Light by Bethlehem Planners

A proposal to build a Wawa on Hellertown Road in Bethlehem won the unanimous approval of the city’s planning commission Thursday. The commission voted to conditionally approve the company’s site application for the store in exchange for its agreement with several requirements outlined in a May 6 letter. Among the...
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh University banning all tobacco use on campus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University officials say smoking and all other forms of tobacco use will soon be banned on the entire campus. The school, located in Bethlehem, says the new policy will go into effect August 2nd. Lehigh officials say they're joining more than 2,000 colleges and universities across...
Bethlehem, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Sunrise Chef: Randevoo

Randevoo offers a twist on traditional Asian fusion cuisine. The restaurant has a location in Bethlehem and a food truck in the Lehigh Valley. Owner Zach Umstead and Chef Maclain Allen were in the 69 News kitchen on Friday.
Bethlehem, PAthevalleyledger.com

Historic Hotel Bethlehem Introduces New Culinary Team

Bethlehem, PA – May 3rd, 2021 – The past year has been challenging but has brought new opportunities to Hotel Bethlehem. Bruce Haines, Managing Partner of Hotel Bethlehem, is pleased to announce the new structure of their Food & Beverage team for an Award Winning Culinary experience. He is anticipating new menu items, traditional favorites and of course – world class service that the Hotel is known for delivering.