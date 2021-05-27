Child witnesses attack with box cutter

newsbreak-logo
By Patti Dozier patti.dozier@gaflnews.com
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
THOMASVILLE — A U.S. 319 South mobile home park was the Wednesday morning scene of an attack by a woman on her boyfriend, according to the Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief investigator.

Deputies responded to the mobile home park at 7:45 Wednesday in response to an assault a child witnessed.

"The victim had been assaulted several times with what appeared to be a box cutter," said Capt. Tim Watkins.

The 28-year-old victim got into an altercation with his girlfriend in a vehicle in which they were passengers.

"She used the box cutter to slash him several times in and out of the car," Watkins said.

The suspect, Takeira Jones, 23, Wood Valley Apartments, 1325 Warner Ave., left the scene on foot, then in another vehicle.

The victim, who was cut on the head, neck, shoulder and arms, was transported by Thomas County Emergency Medical Service to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Evidence was recovered at the scene, and a search began for Jones.

She was not at her residence, but was found at another Thomasville residence about noon Wednesday.

Jones is charged with aggravated battery and child cruelty. A 10-year-old boy witnessed the attack, the investigator said.

The suspect is being held in the Thomas County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.

