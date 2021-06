Stargazing on the Sea is a new package offered by the Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, which is located by Vero Beach, about two hours from both Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In order to bring this exciting offering to life, the hotel has partnered with Paddles by the Sea. The new activity will take place on specific days, chosen by a local astronomer. This ultimately increases the chances for the experience to be absolutely unforgettable. Complimentary to hotel guests, the Stargazing on the Sea will take up to six individuals on a private nighttime riverboat cruise down Indian River Lagoon. David Brown, astronomer and president of the Mission Astronomy Group, will join to guide guests in navigating the wonders of the night sky.