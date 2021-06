Why did Nazem Kadri snap and hit Justin Faulk in the head during the third period of the Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues game on May 19? Who knows?. As someone interested in the mental aspect of the game though, I wish I could jump into his head, even just for a little while, to gain some understanding of what happened. As other teams’ fans will know, this is not the first time this has happened with Kadri, and yet since he moved to the Avalanche 18 months ago, he has not done anything like this. Is it the added tension of the playoffs that causes him to make these types of play?