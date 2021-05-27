Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Man Convicted of PCP Distribution Plot

NEW BERN, N.C (STL.News) A federal jury convicted a Wilmington man yesterday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectible amount of phencyclidine (PCP), a quantity of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of PCP and aiding and abetting.

