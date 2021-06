In a tragic turn of affairs, a hand boat turned upside down in Son Beel during the mild storm that blew over Karimganj today evening. Despite repeated warnings, reportedly, hand boats were sailing across the wetlands of Son Beel throughout the day. Located between Hailakandi and Karimganj, Son Beel is a massive attraction for tourists in Barak Valley. However, tourism activities have been restricted by the State government and the movement of individuals is banned after 2:00 pm.