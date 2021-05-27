Cigars: Now is the time to quit

Addicted smokers are looking forward to the next cigarette. The nicotine contained in tobacco makes you dependent. Around every third man and every fourth woman smokes daily or. Smokers consume an average of 14 cigarettes per day. More than 13 percent of smokers must more than 20 cigarettes a day and must consider dependent. Most often, adults between the ages of 25 and 39 smoke. The average starting age is around 15 years. Tobacco use has a significant impact on the health of smokers. Tobacco or tobacco smoke contains around 5,000 chemical substances. of which around 90 consider to carcinogenic. The main ingredients are nicotine and tar. The majority of all smokers in Germany are dependent on tobacco.