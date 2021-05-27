Cancel
Wildlife

Parasites as fountains of youth: Study finds infected ants live much longer

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Ant workers that are infected with a tapeworm live much longer than their uninfected nest-mates. Parasitic infections are usually harmful to their hosts, but there are some exceptions. According to the results of a multi-year scientific study, ants of the species Temnothorax nylanderi show exceptionally high survival rates when infected with a tapeworm. "The lifespan of the infected ants is significantly prolonged. According to our observations, such workers have a survival rate similar to that of queens," said Professor Susanne Foitzik of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), leader of the study. Queens of this species can live for up to 20 years, while female workers rarely reach the age of two. Among possible explanations for this extended lifespan are the change in the physiology of infected ants caused by the parasites and the fact that infected workers are better supplied with food.

www.sciencedaily.com
#Parasitic Infections#The Parasites#Insects#Social Scientists#Temnothorax Nylanderi#Jgu#Tel Aviv University#Infected Ants#Younger Ants#Infected Workers#Ant Colonies#Ant Genes#Ant Workers#Scientific Study#Lifespan#Rare Cases#Survival Rates#Biology#Physiology#Behavior
