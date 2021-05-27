Cancel
Chemistry

Engineered defects in crystalline material boosts electrical performance

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Materials engineers don't like to see line defects in functional materials. The structural flaws along a one-dimensional line of atoms generally degrades performance of electrical materials. So, as a research paper published today by the journal Science reports, these linear defects, or dislocations, "are usually avoided at all costs." But...

www.sciencedaily.com
#Science And Technology#Materials Science#Crystalline#Mechanical Engineers#Chemical Information#Building Materials#Iowa State University#The Ames Laboratory#The Department Of Energy#Electrical Materials#Electrical Performance#Line Defects#Functional Materials#Materials Engineers#Materials Scientists#Individual Atoms#Light Microscopy#Electrons#Capacitors#Dielectric Properties
EngineeringScience Now

Material-structure-performance integrated laser-metal additive manufacturing

You are currently viewing the abstract. Metallic components are the cornerstone of modern industries such as aviation, aerospace, automobile manufacturing, and energy production. The stringent requirements for high-performance metallic components impede the optimization of materials selection and manufacturing. Laser-based additive manufacturing (AM) is a key strategic technology for technological innovation and industrial sustainability. As the number of applications increases, so do the scientific and technological challenges. Because laser AM has domain-by-domain (e.g., point-by-point, line-by-line, and layer-by-layer) localized forming characteristics, the requisite for printing process and performance control encompasses more than six orders of magnitude, from the microstructure (nanometer- to micrometer-scale) to macroscale structure and performance of components (millimeter- to meter-scale). The traditional route of laser-metal AM follows a typical “series mode” from design to build, resulting in a cumbersome trial-and-error methodology that creates challenges for obtaining high-performance goals.
Sciencellnl.gov

Scientists use simulations to examine the performance of materials in NIF experiments

Scientists have examined the performance of pure boron, boron carbide, high-density carbon and boron nitride ablators — the material that surrounds a fusion fuel and couples with the laser or hohlraum radiation in an experiment — in the polar direct drive exploding pusher (PDXP) platform, which is used at the National Ignition Facility (NIF). The platform uses the polar direct drive configuration to drive high ion temperatures in a room-temperature capsule and has potential applications for plasma physics studies and as a neutron source.
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Ionophobic electrode boosts energy storage performance

Using renewable energy to replace fossil energy is now considered the best solution for greenhouse gas emission and air pollution problems. As a result, the demand for new and better energy storage technology is strong. As part of the effort to improve this technology, a group led by Prof. ZHANG...
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

Skoltech researchers unveil complex defect structure of Li-ion cathode material

Skoltech scientists have studied the hydroxyl defects in LiFePO4, a widely used cathode material in commercial lithium-ion batteries, contributing to the overall understanding of the chemistry of this material. This work will help improve the LiFePO4 manufacturing process to avoid formation of adverse intrinsic structural defects which deteriorate its performance. The paper was published in the journal Inorganic Chemistry.
PhysicsAPS physics

Influence of crystalline defects on magnetic nanodomains in a rare-earth-free magnetocrystalline anisotropic alloy

A complex interplay between magnetic domain structure and crystalline imperfections, here twins, is revealed in a rare-earth-free MnAl bulk magnet. The magnetic domains are observed to be in the nanometer range for a large part of the magnetic structure and to scale with the number density of twins formed during thermal processing. We explain this phenomenon by a reduction in domain-wall energy at the twinned regions as proven by ab initio calculations. In addition, our atomic-scale analysis reveals that the twin boundaries contain excess Mn atoms that reduce the local magnetization, serving as an obstacle for domain wall motion. These insights can help guide the strategic design of magnetic materials by controlling the initial phase distribution to tailor the twin density and hence, the distribution of domains.
Energy Industryadvancedsciencenews.com

New insulation material can enable more efficient electricity distribution

The most efficient way to transport electricity over long distances is to use high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables. To further improve the power transmission efficiency of HVDC cables insulation materials with a very low electrical conductivity are needed, something that Christian Müller and his research group at Chalmers University of Technology have now come one step closer.
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

Covestro composite materials augment high-performance active footwear

Covestro AG (Leverkusen, Germany) reports that it is collaborating with a Chinese footwear designer to further develop innovative footwear concepts—in particular, a high-performance basketball shoe and a foot shape-based running shoe—using its composite material solutions. The resulting product is expected to demonstrate to consumers comfort, style, durability and superior performance, Covestro says, much like its thermoplasitc KT6 basketball shoe.
Physicssciencecodex.com

Lighting up ultrafast magnetism in a metal oxide

UPTON, NY--What happens when very short pulses of laser light strike a magnetic material? A large international collaboration led by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory set out to answer this very question. As they just reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the laser suppressed magnetic order across the entire material for several picoseconds, or trillionths of a second. Understanding how magnetic correlations change on ultrafast timescales is the first step in being able to control magnetism in application-oriented ways. For example, with such control, we may be able to more quickly write data to memory devices or enhance superconductivity (the phenomenon in which a material conducts electricity without energy loss), which often competes with other states like magnetism.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A long-standing basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system, on which subsequent cellular life is based?
BusinessAzom.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches FiltEV®, its New, Comprehensive Platform of High Performance Filtration Materials for Electric Vehicles

Ahlstrom-Munksjö advances further into the growth segment of electrification, launching its first product offering, totally dedicated to filtration media solutions for electric vehicles. The vehicle industry is witnessing rapid electrification, driven by the global need to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions. As the infrastructure for charging expands and offers...
Physicsbioengineer.org

Lead halide perovskites — a horse of a different color

Metal halide perovskites have been under intense investigation over the last decade due to the remarkable rise in their performance in optoelectronic devices such as solar cells or light-emitting diodes. Despite tremendous progress in this field, many fundamental aspects of the photophysics of perovskite materials remain unknown, such as a detailed understanding of their defect physics and charge recombination mechanisms. These are typically studied by measuring the photoluminescence – i.e. the emission of light upon photoexcitation – of the material in both the steady-state and transient regimes. While such measurements are ubiquitous in literature, they do not capture the full range of the photophysical processes that occur in metal halide perovskites and thus represent only a partial picture of their charge carrier dynamics. Moreover, while several theories are commonly applied to interpret these results, their validity and limitations have not been explored, raising concerns regarding the insights they offer.
Physicssciencecodex.com

Femtosecond spectroscopy and first-principles calculations shed light on compositional dependence of

Researchers from Skoltech and Ludwig Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany have studied the fundamental properties of halide perovskite nanocrystals, a promising class of optoelectronic materials. Using a combination of theory and experiment, they were able to show and explain an intricate connection between composition, light-induced lattice dynamics, and stability of the materials. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
ChemistryAsia Media

John Miao recognized by Materials Research Society

Jianwei “John” Miao, UCLA professor of physics and astronomy, has received the Innovation in Materials Characterization Award from the Materials Research Society. He was recognized for his work on coherent diffractive imaging and atomic electron tomography. At the society’s virtual spring meeting and exhibit in April, Miao illustrated the basic...
ChemistryNature.com

Synthesis and comparative study on the structural and optical properties of ZnO doped with Ni and Ag nanopowders fabricated by sol gel technique

In this work we have tried to prepare Ni and Ag doped ZnO nanopowders using the sol gel technique. The influence of Ni and Ag (1, 3 and 5 mol.%) on the crystalline structure and optical properties of ZnO was investigated. The samples were characterized by XRD, FTIR and UV–visible spectrophotometer. XRD patterns confirmed the wurtzite formation of doped and undoped ZnO nanopowders. The average crystallite sizes of the prepared samples found from XRD were 19 nm for undoped ZnO, from 17 to 22 nm for Ni-ZnO and from 19 to 26 nm for Ag-ZnO. The average crystallite size of Ag-ZnO increased with increasing Ag contents. Different optical properties of Ni-ZnO and Ag-ZnO nanopowders were observed for different Ni and Ag content. The band gaps of Ni-ZnO and Ag-ZnO nanopowders were lower than that of the undoped ZnO (3.1 eV). The band gaps of Ag-ZnO were lower than that of Ni-ZnO. The optical properties of ZnO were enhanced by Ni (mol.%) in the UV region and by Ag (3 and 5 mol.%) in the visible region.