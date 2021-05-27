Cancel
Three years younger in just eight weeks? A new study suggests yes!

Science Daily
 24 days ago

A groundbreaking clinical trial shows we can reduce biological age (as measured by the Horvath 2013 DNAmAge clock) by more than three years in only eight weeks with diet and lifestyle through balancing DNA methylation. A first-of-its-kind, peer-reviewed study provides scientific evidence that lifestyle and diet changes can deliver immediate...

www.sciencedaily.com
KidsNews-Medical.net

Around 5% of children develop long COVID-19 symptoms, suggests new study

Several studies have reported that coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) appears to leave a prolonged mark on those affected by it. Often called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) or long COVID. This may indicate a significant need for long-term medical care, increasing the healthcare burden due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the pathogen that causes COVID-19.
Mental HealthThe Hill

New study suggests laughing gas may treat depression

24 patients with severe depression that did not respond to antidepressants were treated with nitrous oxide. Researchers found that 17 patients experienced an improvement in their depressive symptoms with both the 25 percent and 50 percent nitrous oxide mixtures. The study found that 11 participants saw an improvement in more...
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Breakthrough study suggests it might be impossible to reverse aging

Life expectancy has increased dramatically in the past few hundred years, as humans have improved living conditions and medical treatments. However, living longer isn’t the endgame, as many research projects are looking at preventing or even reversing the process of aging. Some researchers might have figured out how to reverse aging in the brain. Others think they’ve discovered the genetic keys needed to reverse aging. But brand new research indicates that humans, like many other species, are doomed to age. The process might be unstoppable and our ability to slow down aging might be limited, according to a breakthrough study. Today’s Top...
Healthlegalreader.com

Study Suggests Addiction Could Have a Genetic Component

Addiction can be inherited from family members, research shows. A new Rutgers study suggests there is a correlation between genetics and addiction, and specifically, people who have a high sensation-seeking personality trait may be more likely to develop a cocaine addiction. These findings were published in the journal Neuropharmacology and offer insight into the genetic factors that can lead to addiction to substances when triggered by certain environmental conditions. The findings offer support for ways to properly treat addiction.
DietsMcKnight's

Low-sodium DASH diet may have rapid effect on heart health, new research finds

Combining the classic DASH hypertension diet with sodium reduction can significantly and quickly reduce biomarkers of cardiac damage, investigators have found. The DASH diet prioritizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy foods. It has long been prescribed to help lower blood pressure and improve cardiometabolic risk factors, including cholesterol, blood sugar control and body weight. Lowering sodium intake while following the DASH diet can be even more effective for controlling hypertension.
NutritionGood News Network

Eating This Vegetable May Prevent a Hangover, Study Suggests

Celebrating with alcohol may leave many suffering with the dreaded hangover. But according to a study published in the Journal of Food Science, the amino acids and minerals found in the extract of a specific vegetable may alleviate alcohol hangover and protect liver cells against toxins. Researchers at the Institute...
SciencePsychiatric Times

Can Epigenetics Promote Resilience Without Genetic Reductionism?

The emergence of epigenetic models has generated a surge of optimism, opening new possibilities for psychiatric intervention. Since its birth in the early 19th century, psychiatry has sought to ground its diagnoses in the same mechanistic explanatory models that were emerging as hallmarks of the other branches of modern medicine.1 Drawing on the nascent fields of genetics and Darwinian evolution, psychiatry entered a debate over the origins of human behavior: nature vs nurture? As the debate raged on, studies of human traits and behavior were co-opted by promoters of nefarious political agendas, with scientists at the center of numerous atrocities throughout the 20th century.2 For all their harms, genetic determinist models, which explained human variation purely in terms of nature (ie, genetics), bore disappointingly little fruit.3 Social reductionist models, which explained human variation purely in terms of environmental factors, fared no better. Neither model could account for the pronounced changes in behavior and gene expression in response to events experienced over the course of an individual’s lifetime. Nor could they explain how such changes, conferring either vulnerability or resilience in the face of trauma, could be passed between generations.
Mental Healththesaxon.org

Insomnia can lead to cognitive decline in adulthood

Insomnia can lead to cognitive decline in adulthood. If you have insomnia you’ll likely have memory or concentration problems a decade later. Specifically, it is evident that having problems To fall asleepCompared to other insomnia patterns, it leads to cognitive decline 14 years later. It may interest you: Going to...
Fitnessbostonstar.com

Plant-based diets help improve cognitive health

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): During a recent study, researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine found that by eating more plant-based food such as berries and green leafy vegetables, while limiting consumption of foods high in saturated fat and animal products, one can slow down heart failure (HF) and ultimately lower your risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers identify gene responsible for increased risk of infantile fragility

An intrauterine fracture is a rare finding during routine prenatal imaging. This condition can be due to maternal trauma or genetic disorders of the skeleton, as well as other predisposing maternal metabolic and vascular disorders. Genetic disorders that have previously been reported to cause intrauterine fracture include brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta or OI), osteopetrosis, hypophosphatasia and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS).
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This One Daily Habit Increases Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

When it comes to staying healthy, it's always important to listen to what your doctor tells you is best. In many cases, good advice involves avoiding enjoying an excessive amount of certain foods, drinks, or activities. But according to new research, there's one surprising everyday habit that could be putting you at a higher risk of developing dementia. Keep reading to see what you might accidentally be overdoing it on.
HealthMic

Magic mushrooms could treat depression better than some medications, a new study suggests

Psychedelics have been an alluring subject of research for a while now, especially because of their promise in treating mental health conditions that don’t respond to currently available options. Recent research findings add to growing evidence that psilocybin — the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms — could treat depression when combined with therapy. In a clinical trial, psilocybin worked as well as a commonly used antidepressant.
HealthWebMD

Caffeine May Raise Risk of Inherited Glaucoma

June 10, 2021 -- People who drink a lot of caffeine have a higher risk of glaucoma, but only if their genes already make them susceptible to the eye disease, researchers say. People with a parent or sibling diagnosed with glaucoma should consider limiting caffeine to the amount in two cups of coffee a day, says Louis Pasquale, MD, an ophthalmology professor at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Taking Zinc, New Study Says

You've heard it's good for shortening colds, but now zinc has been shown to possibly have a more wide-ranging benefit. According to a new study in Nature Comunications, the chemical element may be good for regulating blood pressure, an important new finding. Read on to see 5 major effects of zinc, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Researchers Uncover How the Gut Microbiome Impacts Stroke Severity

Anyone can have a stroke at any age, but there are certain factors that increase the chances of having one. Now, new research from Cleveland Clinic demonstrates for the first time that the gut microbiome plays a role in stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke. Their findings are published...