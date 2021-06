Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXPR), today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under which it may offer and sell up to 15 million shares of its common stock from time to time through an "at-the-market" or ATM equity offering program (the "ATM Offering").