Oshkosh tabs Davis as next school superintendent

By Scott Hurley, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A former Oshkosh West High School teacher is set to return to the district as its next superintendent. The school board says it has offered the position to Bryan Davis. The board is set to meet Tuesday afternoon to vote on Davis' contract, which would start July 1.

