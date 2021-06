VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces the unaudited financial results of its former operating entity Wildpack Beverage Alberta Inc. (the "Operating Entity") for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. These financial statements are for a period prior to concluding the Company's go public May 17, 2021 reverse takeover of Ponderous Panda Capital Corp. and do not represent the current consolidated financial position of the Company. All currency references herein are to US dollars.