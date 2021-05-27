‘Just Because Something Is Legal Doesn't Make It Right’

Strange, the things that don’t make sense. Others have felt that way about ideas I’ve expressed, so maybe it’s just part of being human. One time before retiring, a dear friend, who was not a churchgoer, visited worship one Sunday at the church I was pastoring. Secretly full of pride, I was sure she would be impressed by the high liturgy, the processional with crucifer, torch bearers and Bible bearer, the choral and organ music, and of course, the brilliant sermon. Her response after the service consisted of just three words: “That was weird.” Since retirement, I have come to believe she was correct. Much of what we do in churches doesn’t make sense. Then, however, I was a tad deflated.