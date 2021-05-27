INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on. May 27, 2021. (the "Annual Meeting"). As previously disclosed, effective as of the Annual Meeting,. Daniel Welch.www.marketscreener.com