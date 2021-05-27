Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on. May 27, 2021. (the "Annual Meeting"). As previously disclosed, effective as of the Annual Meeting,. Daniel Welch.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Form 8 K#Kpmg Llp#Public Employees#The Intercept#Annual Meeting#Pharmaceuticals#Company#Kpmg Llp#Security Holders#Submission#Pharmaceuticals#Stockholders#Broker Proposal#Separate Resolutions#Appointment#Non Executive Employees#Compensatory Arrangements#Election#Withheld Non Votes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Celsion Corporation Urges All Shareholders To Vote At The 2021 Annual Meeting To Be Held On Friday June 4, 2021

Calls for All Shareholders to Vote so Quorum Requirement t o Hold The Meeting is Met. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today reminded stockholders that the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time and called on stockholders to vote to ensure that a quorum is present to hold the meeting.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Announces It Has Filed A Securities Class Action Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP ("Entwistle & Cappucci" or "E&C") today announced that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors that purchased Emergent BioSolutions Inc.("Emergent" or the "Company") (EBS) - Get Report common stock from April 24, 2020 through April 16, 2021, inclusive. A copy of the complaint is available at: www.entwistle-law.com. Institutions and individuals that invested in Emergent common stock may contact E&C for additional information concerning the litigation and to discuss potential strategies for the recovery of any losses.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (the "Company") (CRHC) was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

How Far Will It Go? 9F Inc (NASDAQ:JFU) Files Form 6-K Today

9F Inc (NASDAQ:JFU) is gaining momentum Tuesday’s trading session as the stock had seen a major downtrend since mid-February. As of 12:18, JFU stock jumped 11 cents or 8% to $1.48 with more than 541K shares, well above its average volume of 1.55 million shares. The stock has moved within a range of $1.37 – 1.479 after opening the trade at $1.37.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form DEFA14A Kura Oncology, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a party other than the Registrant ☐. Check the appropriate box:. ☐ Preliminary Proxy Statement. ☐ Confidential, for Use of the Commission...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Microbot Medical Inc. For: Jun 04

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 4, 2021. MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 000-19871 94-3078125. (State or other jurisdiction. of...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 8,420 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $455,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,153,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K FIVE BELOW, INC For: Jun 03

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Net Sales increased 64% to $598 million and EPS increased 91% to $0.88 versus Q1 2019. Operating Profit grew...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Talaris Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($1.79) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CONNS INC For: Jun 03

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Conn’s, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 3, 2021 - Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses,...
BusinessBusiness Wire

SentinelOne Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne”), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SentinelOne has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “S.”
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,397 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Redfin worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,521 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.65% of Redfin worth $44,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Upgraded by TheStreet to C-

Shares of ARL stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 12.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atria Investments LLC Purchases 13,419 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $857,000 Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.