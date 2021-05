ALBANY — New York’s attorney general is pushing legislators to overhaul state law and legally bar police officers from using lethal force unless there is no other option. Attorney General Tish James on Friday announced a bill being introduced in the state Legislature that would change New York’s use of force law “from one of simple necessity to one of absolute last resort.” It would also create new criminal penalties for officers found to have used “far more force that is necessary” in situations where some force was required, she said.