Loyola grad now White House photographer
Chandler West arrived at Loyola as a biology major. He soon fell in love with photography while working at the Phoenix student newspaper. He switched majors to journalism and photography and graduated in 2012. Today, West is the Deputy Director of Photography at the White House, where he has had a front-row seat for the First 100 Days of the Biden Administration. West recently discussed his experiences. His comments have been edited for length and clarity.rogersedgereporter.com