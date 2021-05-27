Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brentwood, TN

Expert: Brentwood residents’ flood risk mitigations problematic

By Cedric Dent Jr.
Nashville Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA program manager for Metro Water Services has discouraged elevating homes in flood-prone areas, recommending buyouts instead. Weighing the pros and cons of mitigation against those of home buyouts is a conversation some Brentwood residents brought to city commissioners on May 11, requesting the city change an ordinance so that they can build rear decks on their river-adjacent homes. This follows their successful fight for an amendment to another flood prevention ordinance to allow homes to be elevated in the first place.

www.nashvillepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brentwood, TN
Government
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Flood Control#Flood Insurance#City Administrator#State Of Emergency#Emergency Personnel#City Planning#Metro Water Services#Harpeth Conservancy#Conservation Conversation#The Brentwood Commission#Wolf Creek Dam#Brentwood Residents#Risk Mitigation Efforts#100 Year Flood Events#Flood Prone Areas#Flood Prone Properties#City Commissioners#Harpeth River Overflow#Cumberland River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Related
Brentwood, TNwilliamsonherald.com

City of Brentwood to hold two-part COVID-19 vaccine event

The city of Brentwood, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), will offer a two-part, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on May 22 and June 12. Appointments are available, but not required. To sign up for an appointment, visit signupgenius.com/go/10C0C49ADA72CAAFCC16-brentwood. The TDH...
Tennessee StatePosted by
John M. Dabbs

Johnson City Responds to EMS Week

This week celebrates National EMS Week in the United States. In the State of Tennessee, the Governor usually designates Rescue Squad Week to coincide with EMS Week. Most of the active rescue squads in the state provide Emergency Medical Service besides rescue.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Federal disaster assistance available in Williamson County following spring storms

Williamson County will receive federal disaster assistance following severe weather and flooding that impacted the state from March 25 through April 3 2021. According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release, the Major Disaster Declaration will provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program to impacted Williamson County individuals and households.
Tennessee State1450wlaf.com

LUB crew makes sure there’s water on North Tennessee Ave. this morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Joe Farmer with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) guesstimates the line valve he and crew members replaced on Sunday is decades old. “This was a planned outage. We came in at 7am this morning to get this done to make sure no one on North Tennessee Avenue is without water when businesses open up Monday,” said Farmer.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Flood disaster assistance available for Williamson Countians

Williamson County was one of 23 Tennessee counties that received federal recovery assistance under a Major Disaster Declaration as a result of the severe weather and flooding across the state on March 27 and 28. The Major Disaster Declaration allows the eligible county jurisdictions to seek reimbursement, through FEMA’s Public...
Williamson County, TNfox17.com

Williamson County Schools mask requirement ends next week

FRANKLIN, Tenn. -- Mask requirements in the classroom will soon be history for Williamson County Schools. Superintendent Jason Golden announced to the board this week that masks will be optional for summer school students, and the mask mandate likely won’t be renewed in the fall. “Our professionals have made the...
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: May 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

K-LOVE Radio parent company to relocate HQ to Williamson County

Williamson County will be receiving a new batch of California transplants over the next couple years along with a significant economic investment as Educational Media Foundation moves its headquarters from Rocklin, California, to Williamson County. “We have decided that Williamson County is going to be our home. We’re very excited,”...
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Brentwood swears in 3 commissioners, reappoints Mayor Rhea Little

Following the May 4 election, the city of Brentwood swore in three incumbents for another four years. Commissioners Rhea Little, Mark Gorman and Regina Smithson were all sworn in by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson during the city's May 10 regular commission meeting. The meeting also marked the first time in over a year that all commissioners attended the meeting in person with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Brentwood, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Little to serve another term as Brentwood mayor

Brentwood city commissioners on Monday voted to name the city’s mayor and vice mayor for the next two years. Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson started off the meeting by swearing in the three incumbents — Regina Smithson, Mark Gorman and Mayor Rhea Little — who won reelection in last week’s municipal election. All will serve four-year terms.
Tennessee Statewilliamsonherald.com

Legieza honored during Tennessee Police Memorial

The 20th annual Tennessee Police Memorial, hosted by the Tennessee Fraternal Order of Police and Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), was held Tuesday at Legislative Plaza at the Tennessee State Capitol, honoring Tennessee police officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. Fallen Brentwood officer Destin...
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

White remembered as county visionary

Williamson County lost another iconic visionary recently with the death of Virginia “Genny” Lee Perry White. Mrs. White, 93, was born in Huntingdon, Tennessee to the late Will and Ava Perry. She came to Nashville as a young woman to find work. She also found the love of her life when she met and married James B. “Jim” White.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Officials caution against gas hoarding amid outages in Middle Tennessee, plus resources on where to find fuel

With several gas stations in Franklin, Brentwood and the Middle Tennessee region reporting fuel shortages as a result of a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, state and local officials are cautioning residents against hoarding gas. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, drivers should only take what they need, so...