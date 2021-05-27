Expert: Brentwood residents’ flood risk mitigations problematic

A program manager for Metro Water Services has discouraged elevating homes in flood-prone areas, recommending buyouts instead. Weighing the pros and cons of mitigation against those of home buyouts is a conversation some Brentwood residents brought to city commissioners on May 11, requesting the city change an ordinance so that they can build rear decks on their river-adjacent homes. This follows their successful fight for an amendment to another flood prevention ordinance to allow homes to be elevated in the first place.