Cloudy and cool.

Kasey Ruiz walked his client's dogs in the Back Bay. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The Boston region has experienced a summer-like feel in recent days. That comes to an end on Friday, unfortunately, just in time for the holiday weekend.

Forecasters are calling for increasing clouds during the morning with high temperatures only reaching the 50s and 60s. Rain is expected by Friday evening and will last into Saturday, which will be another cool, rainy day.

