Just in: Ronald Koeman admitted to Barcelona hospital due to a state of anxiety
According to Daniel Girones from Fox Sports, Ronald Koeman has been examined at the Barcelona Hospital due to a state of anxiety. Reportedly, everything seems fine currently. The Barcelona president has held several meetings over the past days, most recently with club president Joan Laporta regarding his future at the Catalan club. Even though there is no definitive decision yet, signs show that if possible, Laporta would like to replace the Dutchman.barcauniversal.com