Score All of Your Baby Clothing Needs From Little Me — On Sale for Memorial Day

Preparing for the arrival of a new baby is always stressful, whether you’re a first time parent or not. There’s a great deal of ground to cover, and it’s crucial to make sure that you have all of the best products to make the transition from pregnancy to parenthood as smooth as possible.

Ensuring that you have a strong arsenal of baby clothing ready to roll is one of the best places to start.

Whether you’re shopping for newborns or preparing for the baby to grow up, Little Me has everything that you need for a stylish statement! Their high-quality baby clothes are built to last and make your life easier. Every single piece is designed to create as little fuss as possible. They have pieces and clothing sets built for every age — including for preemie babies!

Best of all, right now you can take advantage of some amazing sale prices happening during Memorial Day Weekend! Through May 31, you can score up to 40% off select styles to save even more on these already affordable clothing sets. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift for an upcoming baby shower, keep reading to check out some of our top picks!

This Newborn Baby Giraffe Collection

Giraffe Bundle Little Me

First-time parents might not know just how much they need to prepare before their baby arrives, but Little Me has got you covered! We love this giraffe-themed collection that’s perfect for a baby boy or girl! You can create your own collection of onesies, bibs and blankets from this set. Make your own for yourself or pick it up for an upcoming baby shower!

Get the Giraffe Footed One-Piece, the Giraffe Bib & Burp Set, the Giraffe 3-Pack Bodysuits and the Giraffe Receiving Blanket all for $16 each from Little Me — plus buy 3 or more and score 25% off your custom newborn set!

This Duck-Themed Unisex Footie and Bib Set

Little Me

This adorable set was designed with a newborn in mind, and we love how it’s packaged and ready to go! It includes a matching footie onesie and bib. The long sleeves provide extra comfort, and the 100% cotton material will be ultra-soft on their skin.

Get the Little Ducks Footed One-Piece and Bib with free shipping for $16, available from Little Me!

This Bunnies Bib and Burp Set

Little Me

Who says your baby girl can’t enjoy fine dining in style? This bib and burp set comes complete with an embroidered bunny bib, a pin dot bib and a printed burp cloth. Its terrycloth material is simply sumptuous!

Get the Baby Bunnies Bib & Burp Set for just $16, available from Little Me!

This Precious Receiving Blanket

Little Me

Cuteness overload! This ultra-fine cotton blanket comes with the sweetest embroidered message. Of course, it’s incredibly easy to clean — making this an excellent gift or addition to your collection.

Get the Welcome To The World Receiving Blanket for just $16, available from Little Me!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the newborn essentials, baby clothing and toddler outfits available from Little Me!

