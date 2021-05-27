Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Score All of Your Baby Clothing Needs From Little Me — On Sale for Memorial Day

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04beHu_0aDqAbX500
Vintage Rose Gift Box Set Little Me

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Preparing for the arrival of a new baby is always stressful, whether you’re a first time parent or not. There’s a great deal of ground to cover, and it’s crucial to make sure that you have all of the best products to make the transition from pregnancy to parenthood as smooth as possible.

Ensuring that you have a strong arsenal of baby clothing ready to roll is one of the best places to start.

Whether you’re shopping for newborns or preparing for the baby to grow up, Little Me has everything that you need for a stylish statement! Their high-quality baby clothes are built to last and make your life easier. Every single piece is designed to create as little fuss as possible. They have pieces and clothing sets built for every age — including for preemie babies!

Best of all, right now you can take advantage of some amazing sale prices happening during Memorial Day Weekend! Through May 31, you can score up to 40% off select styles to save even more on these already affordable clothing sets. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift for an upcoming baby shower, keep reading to check out some of our top picks!

This Newborn Baby Giraffe Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9xpo_0aDqAbX500
Giraffe Bundle Little Me

First-time parents might not know just how much they need to prepare before their baby arrives, but Little Me has got you covered! We love this giraffe-themed collection that’s perfect for a baby boy or girl! You can create your own collection of onesies, bibs and blankets from this set. Make your own for yourself or pick it up for an upcoming baby shower!

Get the Giraffe Footed One-Piece, the Giraffe Bib & Burp Set, the Giraffe 3-Pack Bodysuits and the Giraffe Receiving Blanket all for $16 each from Little Me — plus buy 3 or more and score 25% off your custom newborn set!

This Duck-Themed Unisex Footie and Bib Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rbn42_0aDqAbX500
Little Me

This adorable set was designed with a newborn in mind, and we love how it’s packaged and ready to go! It includes a matching footie onesie and bib. The long sleeves provide extra comfort, and the 100% cotton material will be ultra-soft on their skin.

Get the Little Ducks Footed One-Piece and Bib with free shipping for $16, available from Little Me!

This Bunnies Bib and Burp Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY0Sc_0aDqAbX500
Little Me

Who says your baby girl can’t enjoy fine dining in style? This bib and burp set comes complete with an embroidered bunny bib, a pin dot bib and a printed burp cloth. Its terrycloth material is simply sumptuous!

Get the Baby Bunnies Bib & Burp Set for just $16, available from Little Me!

This Precious Receiving Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QSFK_0aDqAbX500
Little Me

Cuteness overload! This ultra-fine cotton blanket comes with the sweetest embroidered message. Of course, it’s incredibly easy to clean — making this an excellent gift or addition to your collection.

Get the Welcome To The World Receiving Blanket for just $16, available from Little Me!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the newborn essentials, baby clothing and toddler outfits available from Little Me!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Clothes#Newborn Babies#New Day#On This Day#Little Me#Little Ducks#Duck Themed Unisex Footie#Baby Clothing#Sale#Memorial Day Weekend#Toddler Outfits#Blankets#Onesies#Preemie Babies#Happy Shopping#Newborns#Bibs#Free Shipping#Lululemon Style Leggings#Browse Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

11 best baby carriers that are comfy and safe for your little bundle

One of the greatest challenges as a parent (and there’s no denying, there are almost infinite challenges) is the logistics of getting anywhere. New parents often struggle to leave the house with their bundle of joy. And getting anything done when you have a baby who just screams unless they’re cuddled is equally mind-blowing and exhausting.So it’s no surprise a baby carrier is a lifesaver for parents not just of babies, but toddlers and even older children too. They allow little ones to nestle in close and snug (ideally helping them to drift off to sleep), and for parents to...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale 2021: Take An Extra 40% Off Clothing, Shoes & Home

Let the Memorial Day weekend shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking an extra 40% off ALL sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra forty percent off. Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.
ApparelPopSugar

Hands Down, These Are the 85 Best Memorial Day Deals on Clothes

Serious question: is anything sweeter than finding out the dress you've been eyeing for weeks is available at a fraction of the original price? We think not. Few things get us more excited than discovering a good sale, especially when we're in the market for new pieces to fill our homes and closets.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Score Up to 30% Off During REI’s Memorial Day Sale

REI’s Anniversary Sale spans the 11 days leading up to Memorial Day. It is the biggest sale of the year!. Experience discounts on hundreds of incredible outdoor products. We’ve handpicked some of the best gear and deals for you. The sale runs from May 21 to 31, but the best gear sells out quickly, so we suggest you shop early.
ApparelConnecticut Post

5 simple tips to extend the life of your clothing

(BPT) - Your clothing is an investment. You want your favorite items to look good for a long time, and being eco-conscious, you want to ensure your clothes don't end up in a landfill when you're done with them. From using the right tools to wash and care for your clothes or responsibly disposing of your old or damaged clothing, consider these five useful tips for extending the life of your clothes and keep them looking their best for the long haul.
ShoppingPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Our Favorite Memorial Day Sales, All in One Place

Memorial Day means two things: it's officially summer, and there are gonna be some great sales. Because there's so many deals going on, we decided to help out, by rounding up some of the best across the internet, all in one place. From mattresses, to clothing, to kitchen gear, this is your guide to Memorial Day savings.
Beauty & FashionAllure

This Summer's Dermstore Sale Is Here for All Your Skin-Care Needs

Kick your summer skin, hair, and makeup plans into high gear while saving on some top-shelf beauty brands. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plans to fully reintroduce your skin...
Appareltechnabob.com

Taco Baby Booties: For Your Little Burrito

Tacos: they’re tied with pizza for the food I’d pick if I could only choose only one kind to eat for the rest of my life on a deserted island. Let’s just hope it never comes to that though, because I love both dearly. Handmade by Gulnara Kydyrmyshova and other women in her Kyrgyzstan community, these Taco Booties available from Uncommon Goods make the perfect footwear for getting your young one started on Taco Tuesdays at an appropriately early age.
Shoppingimdb.com

The Best Finds From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you're looking to update your space, don't miss out on Wayfair's epic Memorial Day sale. They're offering up to 70% off on must-have outdoor and indoor furniture, kitchen appliances, bedroom essentials from $99, area rugs up to 70% off and many more deals. Scroll below to shop our best finds from the sale! Looking for more Memorial Day deals? These are the best sales from A to Z. —Originally published May 22,...
RetailPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s Guide to the Best (Early!) Memorial Day Clothing Sales

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Just like that, summer is suddenly here and so too are the early Memorial Day clothing sales. The holiday not only marks the start of barbecues, beach days, and a less socially distant season, it signals the moment to refresh your summer wardrobe.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

Memorial Day sales: All the best savings events to shop this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Memorial Day 2021 weekend is finally here! This holiday historically marks a huge time for savings when it comes to furniture and clothing galore, and this year is no exception. In fact, you can start shopping all your favorites right now.
Lifestyleforeignpolicyi.org

Perfect Baby Shower Gift Ideas You Need to Impress the Parents – 2021 Guide

With a baby shower right around the corner, the search for the best baby shower gift begins. There are various gifting options to choose from, but buying baby clothing from Cuterascals.com can be one of the most thoughtful gestures. Are you looking for the perfect baby outfit to gift for a baby shower? Worry not! Here are popular ideas to buy the right baby shower gift.
Beauty & FashionGear Patrol

Taylor Stitch's Memorial Day Sale Covers All the Bases

When it comes to hard-wearing, high-quality menswear that is built to last and looks excellent with any wardrobe, look no further than Taylor Stitch. Shoot, we love what Taylor Stitch does so much that we whipped up a collaboration last year. The brand backs its clothes and strives to only...
ShoppingTODAY.com

Memorial Day deals: Mattresses, appliances, clothes, beauty

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach. Yahoo! contributing editor Chassie Post joins TODAY on Memorial Day to share deals to snag heading into summer. She highlights mattresses up to 50% off, sales at Wayfair and Overstock, steals on small appliances, and so much more.