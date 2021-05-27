US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;71;49;54;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;N;7;53%;91%;3. Albuquerque, NM;86;58;86;60;Mostly sunny;E;7;24%;1%;12. Anchorage, AK;57;46;54;43;Spotty showers;E;9;71%;89%;1. Asheville, NC;81;60;80;54;A thunderstorm;W;6;65%;77%;9. Atlanta, GA;86;68;85;62;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;8;61%;63%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;81;62;67;56;Spotty p.m. showers;E;15;69%;96%;4. Austin, TX;88;73;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;NE;3;64%;87%;6.www.manisteenews.com