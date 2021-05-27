Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;71;49;54;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;N;7;53%;91%;3. Albuquerque, NM;86;58;86;60;Mostly sunny;E;7;24%;1%;12. Anchorage, AK;57;46;54;43;Spotty showers;E;9;71%;89%;1. Asheville, NC;81;60;80;54;A thunderstorm;W;6;65%;77%;9. Atlanta, GA;86;68;85;62;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;8;61%;63%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;81;62;67;56;Spotty p.m. showers;E;15;69%;96%;4. Austin, TX;88;73;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;NE;3;64%;87%;6.

www.manisteenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Heavy Rain#Wind Speed#Sun#City Town#State#Ga#Wnw#Md#Mt#Al#Sse#Nne#Ma#Caribou#Nnw#Sc#Wsw#Nh#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Here's the US weather forecast for the Super Flower Blood Moon

What will the weather in your area be for observing Wednesday morning's total lunar eclipse? Unfortunately, three unsettled weather systems will likely adversely impact sky conditions for prospective eclipse watchers over the central and western sections of the United States. A cold front draped from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan...