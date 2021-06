The small Swiss family-run watch brand founded in the early 1930s looks back over its shoulder and revisits a model produced in the 1950s known as the Delbana Recordmaster. The 1950s and 1960s were the heydays for Delbana’s mechanical watches coinciding with the popularisation of Long Play records and turntables. Designed to celebrate the brand’s 90 years of independent watchmaking, the Recordmaster I appeared earlier this year. Using the name of the original 1950s model, the Recordmaster I pays tribute to the vinyl record complete with grooves on the black hour track. The second edition of the Recordmaster also plays the 1950s vintage card, but instead of celebrating the advent of the LP, it takes inspiration from the chrome record players (turntables) of yesteryear. True to Delbana’s philosophy of affordable prices, you can enjoy a straightforward daily beater with 1950s credentials without having to wait for an inheritance.