Winds maintain upwelling process in bay | Fish Rap

By Allen Bushnell
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh winds were the story of the week along the entire north coast of California, including Monterey Bay. Occasionally reaching gale force, wind waves up to eight feet were generated, vexing many local anglers. When boats did get out they found some pretty good fishing for most of their forays....

www.santacruzsentinel.com
Monterey, CAKSBW.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium Reopen means more business for Cannery Row

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium is a well-known main attraction in Monterey. Reeling people in from all over the world is a benefit for surrounding businesses on Cannery Row. Now that the aquarium has opened back up, businesses are hopeful that it’ll help with the economic bounce back.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Anglers shift focus to rockfish as salmon counts dwindle | Fish Rap

Salmon fishing on and around the Monterey Bay has slowed considerably. The big schools that created fleet pandemonium last week have scattered and most anglers are getting a fish per rod or less. Winds have also been high, making it difficult for anglers to put in the long hours needed on a scratch bite. It’s become that situation where the fish are here one day, then gone the next. All the more reason to go fishing every day, I’d say.
California Statekion546.com

Container ship fire reported off coast of Monterey Bay area

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION) UPDATE 5/14/2021 12:33 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest says it is responding with crews from the State of California and Resolve Marine to reports of a fire on a container ship. The Coast Guard said the ship is located about 50 miles west of...
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

Events to look forward to this weekend, and beyond.

Now that your tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium or the National Steinbeck Center have been booked, here are few more virtual and in-person events to fill your free time. Do you make art? Pacific Grove Art Center would gladly take it off your hands for their Tiny Treasures show and fundraiser. A maximum of three pieces can be submitted and must be no larger than eight by 10 inches, including frame, and not exceed even inches in depth. Each piece must be ready to hang on the wall during the show (and reopening), scheduled (tentatively) for July 2 from 7-9pm at PGAC, located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Every work of art will be displayed with a “voting box” where people can deposit their purchased raffle tickets, at the end of the show, one winning ticket will be drawn per piece and takes it home. The art center will be ready to receive donations from Wednesday through Saturday from noon-5pm and Sunday from noon-4pm from now until June 24. Find out more information at pgartcenter.org.
Monterey, CAkion546.com

Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for 5/14-5/16

Alright you’ve waited long enough, so we’ll kick off weekend picks with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s reopening! Tickets officially go on sale May 15th. Be sure to get your tickets early though, they sell quick!. Staying in Monterey, head out to the Whaling Station Saturday for some live music! This...
Rio Del Mar, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Photo | Social distancing for the day at Seacliff State Beach

Beachgoers enjoy a bit of social distancing along the Monterey Bay at Seacliff State Beach. Seacliff became one of California’s first state beaches in 1931 following a decade where landowners built summer homes on the bluffs above Seacliff and to the south in Rio Del Mar, and tourists enjoyed upscale camping facilities. The Cement Ship, the SS Palo Alto, was built by the San Francisco Shipbuilding Co. at the U.S. Naval Shipyard in Oakland and launched in May 1919, too late to see service in World War I. The ship was mothballed until 1929 when she was bought by the Seacliff Amusement Corp. and towed to the beach. A pier was built leading to the ship in 1930 the structure was refitted as an amusement ship, with amenities including a dance floor, a swimming pool and a café. A strong January 2017 storm destroyed an already deteriorating Cement Ship, but it remains an artificial reef for marine life and birds. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Monterey, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Anchovies in the bay, humpback whales likely to follow | Fish Rap

As predicted, our week of strong northwest winds in the afternoons brought in the bait, and salmon fishing was fantastic on the Monterey Bay. Upwelling is occurring and it’s crazy how quickly the giant schools of anchovies come in to feed as that upwelling brings up nutrients from the depths. Anglers near the canyons are reporting lots of surface bait activity and seabird feeding as well. We are likely to see more humpback whales soon, as the anchovy schools grow.