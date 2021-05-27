Winds maintain upwelling process in bay | Fish Rap

Now that your tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium or the National Steinbeck Center have been booked, here are few more virtual and in-person events to fill your free time. Do you make art? Pacific Grove Art Center would gladly take it off your hands for their Tiny Treasures show and fundraiser. A maximum of three pieces can be submitted and must be no larger than eight by 10 inches, including frame, and not exceed even inches in depth. Each piece must be ready to hang on the wall during the show (and reopening), scheduled (tentatively) for July 2 from 7-9pm at PGAC, located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. Every work of art will be displayed with a “voting box” where people can deposit their purchased raffle tickets, at the end of the show, one winning ticket will be drawn per piece and takes it home. The art center will be ready to receive donations from Wednesday through Saturday from noon-5pm and Sunday from noon-4pm from now until June 24. Find out more information at pgartcenter.org.