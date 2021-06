Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. were flat in after-hours trading today despite the company beating analysts’ predictions for its fiscal first quarter. For the quarter ended April 30, CrowdStrike reported revenue shot up 70% from a year ago, to $302.8 million, also up from $264.9 million in the previous quarter. Annual recurring revenue jumped 74% year-over-year, to $1.19 billion, of which $143.8 million was new net ARR, including $3.6 million from CrowdStrike’s acquisition of Humio Inc. in February.