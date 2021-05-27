newsbreak-logo
Maryland State

US Wind deploys meteorological buoy in Maryland offshore wind lease area

By WPED Staff
windpowerengineering.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffshore wind developer US Wind deployed a meteorological and oceanographic (metocean) buoy to collect wind and marine life data off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean Tech Services (OTS) will provide turn-key data services from the system, which include construction, testing, deployment and operations of the buoy and associated sensors.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Turbines#Solar Wind#Solar Energy#Metocean#Ocean Tech Services#Ots#Us Wind#Moss Wind Usa#Marwin#Tpa#Bouy#Offshore Renewable Energy#Tradepoint Atlantic#Offshore Wind Development#Wind Speeds#Marine Life Data#Solar Panels#Energy Production#Meteorology
