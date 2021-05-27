Casio G-Shock MT-G MTGB2000PH2A Blue Phoenix is a rainbow of colors

Casio has made it clear that their timepieces are just as much about style as they are about functionality and toughness in the field. Their follow-up to the Skeleton Camouflage series is their new Skeleton Gold line of digital watches that are anything but subtle. The lineup shows all that glitters isn’t necessarily precious metal. The GM-5600SG-9, GM-6900SG-9, and GM-110SG-9A get gold bezels, reflective gold faces, and silver buttons. The strap for each model is a semi-transparent resin with a gold buckle. And just like every other G-SHOCK, there’s great functionality such as the date calendar, backlight, 200-meter water-resistance, world time, stopwatch, timer, and alarm clock. Finally, just because they look fancy, don’t forget that famous G-SHOCK ability to take on just about any kind of punishment you can think of, shy of a flamethrower.