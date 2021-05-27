Cancel
Covid: Young people 'worried about jobs' after pandemic

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and are likely to feel the effects for some time, a report says. Those aged between 16 and 24 were more likely to be employed in sectors that had been shut down, the Public Health Wales report said. They also felt...

